BarDa headline Kadayawan Festival 2024

KAPUSONG Dabawenyos are set to celebrate this year’s Kadayawan Festival with an extra dose of fun and kilig as GMA Regional TV brings to Davao Barbie Forteza and David Licauco of the most important Philippine TV series of 2024, "Pulang Araw," this Sunday, August 18.

The Kapuso Primetime Princess and Pambansang Ginoo will surely brighten the smiles of Kapuso fans and “Pulang Araw” supporters as they showcase their charm while giving some entertainment like no other. Catch Barbie and David’s sweet surprises and all-out performances in the Kapuso Fiesta at SM City Davao at 4 p.m.

“For the past years, GMA Network, through its regional arm GMA Regional TV, has been joining the colorful and vibrant celebration of the Kadayawan Festival in Davao City. This year, we are once again bringing our Kapuso stars to celebrate with our Kapusong Dabawenyos. Through Barbie and David, two of the lead stars of the most important drama of 2024, we hope to make the Dabawenyos feel extra special and appreciated as they continuously show their unwavering love and support to all the Network’s initiatives. Happy Kadayawan Festival!,” says Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

Premiered on GMA Prime last July 29, “Pulang Araw” is a family drama that boasts of a powerhouse cast led by Kapuso Primetime Princess Barbie Forteza as Adelina Dela Cruz, First Lady of Primetime Sanya Lopez as Teresita Borromeo, Pambansang Ginoo David Licauco as Hiroshi Tanaka, and Asia's Multimedia Star Alden Richards as Eduardo Dela Cruz, with Kapuso Drama King Dennis Trillo in a very special role as Col. Yuta Saitoh.

Set during World War II, the series traces the intertwined lives of four childhood friends—Eduardo, Teresita, Adelina, and Hiroshi. As war ravages their homeland and Japanese forces occupy the country, their dreams, friendships, and loyalties are tested, leading them on a journey of self-discovery and resilience.

“Pulang Araw” airs Mondays to Fridays at 8:00 p.m. on GMA Prime, Kapuso Stream, and GTV. Global Pinoys can also catch it via GMA Pinoy TV. Viewers can also stream it on Netflix Philippines. PR