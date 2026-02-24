Barmm chief minister slams Tulfo for ‘irresponsible media reporting’

THE Bangsamoro government has raised concern over what it described as an “irresponsible use of religious identification in media reporting”, following social media remarks by columnist and broadcaster Ramon Tulfo about the fatal shooting of a Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) official in Palawan.

In a formal statement dated February 23, 2026, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof A. Macacua stressed the importance of ethical and responsible journalism, particularly in sensitive criminal cases where premature or irrelevant identifiers may fuel prejudice.

The statement came in the wake of the killing of Joanna Infante, former acting manager of the Puerto Princesa International Airport.

Infante was shot by an unidentified assailant while on her way to church last February 18. Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered four empty shells from a .45-caliber pistol at the site.

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) subsequently formed the Special Investigation Task Group Infante (SITG Infante) to focus exclusively on the case.

According to police spokesperson Capt. Bryan Rayoso, investigators are pursuing follow-up leads and have identified a person of interest. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area reportedly captured two possible suspects.

In a social media post, Tulfo cited police information regarding airport surveillance and wrote, “Sira yung CCTV sa Puerto Princesa International Airport, ayon sa pulisya, ang “Mga Muslim na taga Lanao del Sur ang mga suspects, ayon sa aking tweet-tweet.”

Responding to this, the Bangsamoro Government expressed deep concern over the reference to religion in identifying alleged suspects.

“Responsible journalism upholds the principle that religion or ethnicity should not be used to identify individuals when it bears no relevance to the matter at hand.”

“It is therefore regrettable that Mr. Tulfo, widely regarded as a veteran in the field of journalism, has once again chosen to disregard these ethical considerations. As of this writing, his public post remains online, and no clarification or apology has been issued”.

The regional government clarified that its statement is not meant to detract from the gravity of the crime nor from the demand for accountability.

“This is not to divert attention from the primary issue at hand. Let it be unequivocally clear that the Bangsamoro Government stands firmly with the call for justice for Ms. Infante”.

“The pursuit of justice for the victim must remain paramount and we join all sectors of society in urging that those responsible be identified, prosecuted, and held fully accountable under the law.”

However, the statement emphasized that justice must not come at the expense of fairness or social cohesion, warning that unnecessary references to religious identity risk reinforcing harmful stereotypes and discrimination against entire communities.

“Language that unnecessarily associates criminal acts with a religious identity directly reinforces prejudice and discrimination against an entire community.”

The Bangsamoro Government concluded by urging media practitioners to exercise prudence and uphold professional standards, particularly in a diverse nation where public statements can carry far-reaching consequences.

“We hope that this unfortunate incident can serve as an opportunity for reflection and constructive dialogue on the importance of ethical, responsible, and peace-promoting journalism in our society. In a diverse nation such as ours, words carry immense weight, and it is incumbent upon those who shape public opinion to wield them with care, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility.”

Authorities continue to investigate the killing, as calls for both justice and responsible reporting intensify. DEF