Barmm chief welcomes PBBM’s affirmation of region’s autonomy

BANGSAMORO Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s reaffirmation of the national government’s respect for the region’s autonomy and the authority of its newly elected Parliament to choose its leaders.

In a statement, Macacua thanked Marcos for recognizing the Bangsamoro’s democratic institutions and political processes, describing the President’s position as an affirmation of the region’s autonomy earned through decades of struggle, sacrifice, and efforts toward peace.

“Respecting the authority of the Bangsamoro Parliament to determine its own leadership and direction in accordance with the Bangsamoro Organic Law, is a clear demonstration of statesmanship, political maturity, and genuine respect for the democratic will of the Bangsamoro people,” Macacua said.

He also emphasized the regional government’s responsibility to protect and strengthen its autonomy through moral governance.

Macacua’s statement followed Marcos’ October 14 announcement that the national government recognizes the formation of a 46-member majority coalition in the Bangsamoro Parliament and respects its authority to establish the region’s next government.

The President said the national government would work with the government formally constituted by Parliament, emphasizing that autonomy remains central to the Bangsamoro peace process and the region’s pursuit of self-governance.

The developments come after Barmm held its first regular parliamentary elections on September 14, marking a significant step in the transition from the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), an interim governing body established in 2019, to a fully elected parliamentary government.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the elections recorded an 84.34 percent voter turnout, with 2,018,478 voters casting their ballots. The Bangsamoro Federalist Party secured 16 regional party seats, followed by the United Bangsamoro Justice Party with 15 and the BARMM Grand Coalition with eight.

The 80 elected members of Parliament are scheduled to assume office at noon on Oct. 30, 2026, under Republic Act No. 12317, which reset the region’s first regular parliamentary elections.

Under Republic Act No. 11054, or the Bangsamoro Organic Law, Parliament will elect the Chief Minister, who will head the regional executive branch. The candidate must secure the support of at least 41 of the 80 members.

Macacua said the Bangsamoro government would continue working with the national government, civil society and other stakeholders to advance peace and inclusive, sustainable development.

He called on the region to move forward with unity and mutual respect, saying the next chapter should be defined by a shared commitment to building a peaceful, progressive and stronger Bangsamoro.

The formation of the regular parliamentary government is expected to shape the next phase of the region’s political transition and peace-building efforts. DEF