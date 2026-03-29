Barmm condemns ambush of cops

THE Bangsamoro Government has strongly denounced a deadly ambush in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, on Saturday evening, March 28, 2026 that left five police officers dead and three others injured.

In a statement, Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” A. Macacua expressed outrage over the attack and assured the public that swift action is underway.

“We have directed the concerned ministries to immediately undertake a thorough investigation, in close coordination with law enforcement agencies, to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous act are swiftly identified and held accountable to the full extent of the law,” Macacua said.

Authorities reported that the incident occurred at around 9:10 p.m. along Maguindanao Street in Barangay Mother Poblacion. The police personnel, all assigned to the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Battalion, had just concluded a patrol and were on their way back to Camp Datu Akilan when they were ambushed by an unidentified armed group.

The fatalities were identified as Patrolmen Kenneth Perocho, Al-Fatah Marohom, Amil Bangsa, Arsenal Sivih, and Sayed Ridwan. Meanwhile, the injured were identified as Police Lieutenant Alfred Gregory, Police Staff Sergeant Adam Kamarudin Kansi, and Patrolman Abubakar Lauban.

Police units in nearby areas, along with allied forces, have been placed on high alert, and hot pursuit operations were immediately launched to track down the perpetrators.

The Bangsamoro Government extended its condolences to the families of the fallen officers and pledged support during their time of mourning.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to the families of the fallen personnel. The Bangsamoro Government stands in solidarity with them during this time of grief and will extend the necessary assistance to support their bereavement,” Macacua said.

Residents have also been urged to remain calm, stay vigilant, and cooperate with authorities by providing any information that may assist in the ongoing investigation.

“The Bangsamoro Government remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold peace, justice, and the rule of law in the region,” the Chief Minister added.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack. DEF