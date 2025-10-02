Barmm dev't programs to continue amid SC nullification of election laws

BANGSAMORO Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua has assured that government programs and public services in the region will continue uninterrupted, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling that nullified Barmm's key election laws and effectively postponed the region’s first-ever parliamentary elections.

“We will continue our services. As you know, we are only appointed by the president. Unless, there is an election, that appointment will be taken over by the elected officials,” Macacua said in an interview with reporters on the sidelines of the Mindanao Development Forum on October 1.

Macacua, who President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed in early 2025 to lead the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), stressed that the regional leadership remains fully committed to respecting and implementing the Supreme Court’s decision, supporting whatever decision the Supreme Court hands down.

Supreme Court strikes down BAA 58 and 77 over constitutional violations

In a landmark decision released in late September, the Supreme Court declared the Bangsamoro Autonomy Acts (BAA) Nos. 58 and 77 are unconstitutional. These laws, which laid the groundwork for the first Barmm parliamentary elections on October 13, 2025, were struck down after petitioners challenged their legality, citing violations of both the 1987 Constitution and the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

BAA 58 and 77 defined the creation, composition, and apportionment of parliamentary districts in the autonomous region. The Supreme Court, however, ruled that the BTA had “exceeded its delegated authority” by passing the measures without proper adherence to constitutional provisions on representation, consultation, and equitable apportionment. The Court also pointed out procedural defects, including the lack of mandatory public consultations and questionable district allocations that critics said were politically motivated.

According to Supreme Court spokesperson Lawyer Camille Ting, the ruling means the BTA must now enact a new and constitutionally compliant districting law by October 30, 2025 if elections are to proceed. Furthermore, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has been ordered to hold the first Barmm parliamentary polls no later than March 2026.

“That controversial BAA 77 and BAA 58 were scrapped by the Supreme Court, and the SC ruled that BTA must have to pass another law before Oct. 30,” Macacua reiterated.

Critical turning point for Bangsamoro governance

The Supreme Court decision has significantly altered the political roadmap of the Bangsamoro transition. The nullification of BAA 77, which defined the composition of the 80-member parliament, means the region’s electoral framework must now be rebuilt from the ground up. Without a valid districting law, the Comelec is legally barred from proceeding with voter registration, candidate filing, and campaign preparations.

This marks the second postponement of the Barmm elections.

Originally scheduled for 2022, the polls were first moved to 2025 through Republic Act No. 11593, which extended the transition period to allow the BTA more time to complete crucial governance and institutional reforms.

The latest delay pushes the transition further, raising concerns about democratic accountability and representation in the region.

Experts say the decision is both a legal and political milestone. According to a recent analysis by the Institute for Autonomy and Governance (IAG), the ruling “reinforces constitutional supremacy” and sends a message that even autonomous governments must operate within the bounds of national law.

However, it also underscores persistent institutional weaknesses within the BTA and the urgent need to improve legislative processes and governance practices in the Bangsamoro.

Implications for representation and governance

The Supreme Court’s order resets the composition of the Bangsamoro Parliament from 73 to 80 members, aligning it with the original framework under the BOL. Of these, 50 percent will be elected through proportional representation, 40 percent through single-member districts, and 10 percent reserved for sectoral representatives, including indigenous peoples, settler communities, and women.

The requirement for a new district law is not merely procedural. It will determine how political power is distributed across the region’s five provinces and three cities, influencing resource allocation, legislative priorities, and the balance of power between political blocs. Critics have warned that rushed or poorly drafted legislation could further delay the elections or face fresh legal challenges.

Barmm government focused on stability and peace

Despite the uncertainty, Macacua emphasized that the postponement will not disrupt the government’s development agenda. He highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, expanding healthcare and education services, and supporting conflict-affected communities.

He stressed that the postponement is significant, but it will not derail the region’s progress and that peace and security remain top priorities.

Barmm continues to implement decommissioning programs under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) while also attracting increased domestic and foreign investments to support local industries and job creation.

A crucial test for Barmm’s democratic future

With less than a month to draft and pass a new district law, the BTA faces a daunting task. Failure to comply with the Supreme Court’s deadline could push the parliamentary elections further into late 2026 or beyond, a scenario that could test public confidence in the transition process and the credibility of the regional government.

Still, political analysts say the decision may ultimately strengthen Barmm’s democratic foundations. By forcing a reset of the electoral framework, the region now has an opportunity to build a more transparent, representative, and legally sound political system — one that truly reflects the aspirations of its diverse population. DEF