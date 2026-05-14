Barmm expands free internet in remote communities

REMOTE and underserved communities in the Bangsamoro region are expected to gain better access to digital services as the Bangsamoro government intensifies efforts to expand free internet connectivity across the Special Geographic Area in Mindanao.

The Bangsamoro Information and Communications Technology Office said the initiative forms part of the “Barmm-Wide Connectivity Project,” a regional program aimed at providing stable and accessible internet service in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

The project primarily targets the Special Geographic Area, a cluster of eight municipalities formerly under North Cotabato that officially joined the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao after the 2019 plebiscite.

Despite becoming part of Barmm, many communities in the area continue to face development gaps, including limited road networks, weak telecommunications infrastructure, and restricted access to government services.

Several villages still experience unstable mobile signals and poor internet coverage, affecting students, workers, local businesses, and residents who rely on online platforms for communication, education, financial transactions, and government services.

Regional officials said improving internet infrastructure in these areas would strengthen public service delivery, support digital learning, and improve coordination in governance and emergency response operations.

BICTO has already completed technical inspections and feasibility studies in the municipalities of Nabalawag, Kadayangan, and Pahamuddin. Assessments in the remaining municipalities are expected to finish within the week as authorities prepare for the next phase of implementation.

Officials initially identified at least 25 possible installation sites for the rollout of free public Wi-Fi services, although final deployment will still depend on technical validation and infrastructure readiness.

During a recent coordination dialogue with officials from the Pahamuddin local government unit, BICTO underscored the importance of collaboration between regional agencies and local governments in accelerating digital infrastructure development in remote communities.

“The coordination served as a platform to align efforts between BICTO and the local government in strengthening digital infrastructure in the municipality,” the agency said.

Officials added that partnerships with local governments remain critical in addressing logistical and operational challenges, especially in far-flung communities where electricity, transportation access, and communication facilities remain limited.

The initiative also reflects the Bangsamoro government’s broader effort to narrow the digital divide between urban centers and rural communities across Mindanao.

Earlier, Jonathan M. Mantikayan said the connectivity expansion program would also cover island provinces within Barmm as part of efforts to build more inclusive and accessible digital governance across the region.

The program forms part of the Bangsamoro administration’s “Mas Matatag na Bangsamoro” agenda, which prioritizes inclusive growth, digital transformation, and improved access to public services in underserved and conflict-affected communities. DEF WITH REPORTS FROM BANGSAMORO INFORMATION OFFICE