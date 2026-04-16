Barmm gov’t aids kin of athlete who died

THE Bangsamoro government pledged assistance to the family of an 11-year-old student-athlete who died during the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Athletic Association (Barmmaa) Meet 2026, as officials expressed grief over the incident that cast a shadow on the regional sports event.

Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua on Tuesday, April 14, assured support for the bereaved family following the death of the young sepak takraw player from Lamitan City, Basilan.

In a statement, Macacua extended his condolences and described the loss as heartbreaking, especially for the youth sector.

“We express our deepest sorrow over the untimely passing of an 11-year-old sepak takraw player from Lamitan City, Basilan, who participated in the Barmmaa Meet 2026 in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte,” he said.

Macacua said the regional government, through the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE) and other agencies, is coordinating with event organizers to provide immediate assistance and ensure the safety of other participants.

Incident during a sports meet

Authorities identified the victim as a Grade 5 student from Lamitan City who was set to compete in sepak takraw.

Police and health officials said the child choked while eating dinner at about 8 p.m. on April 12 at a makeshift billeting area in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Responders rushed the student-athlete to a district hospital and later transferred the child to Cotabato Regional Medical Center, where doctors declared the victim dead past 11 p.m. the same day.

The incident happened on the opening day of the weeklong meet, which gathered about 6,600 student-athletes, coaches, and officials from 10 school divisions across the Bangsamoro region.

Games overshadowed

The Bangsamoro government formally opened the Barmmaa Meet on April 12 in Parang, led by Macacua and education officials.

Now in its fifth year, the event carries the theme “Stronger Together Through Sports” and features more than 20 sporting events.

The opening program included a parade of delegates, cultural performances, and the ceremonial lighting of the urn, followed by fireworks.

In his earlier message, Macacua highlighted unity and youth development in building a stronger Bangsamoro.

Safety measures

Following the incident, authorities said they will review safety protocols for large-scale sporting events, especially those involving minors.

Education officials and organizers are expected to reassess health and emergency response measures to prevent similar incidents.

Macacua also paid tribute to the young athlete, describing the child as a symbol of dedication among Bangsamoro youth.

The regional government called on the community to support the grieving family as the Barmmaa Meet continues under heightened focus on athlete safety. DEF