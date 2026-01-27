Barmm gov’t condemns attack on mayor, orders swift, impartial probe

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) government has ordered a swift and impartial investigation and placed security forces on heightened alert following the fourth assassination attempt against Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur Mayor Akmad Mitra Ampatuan.

The directive came after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the mayor’s convoy on January 25, 2026, in Barangay Poblacion, Shariff Aguak.

The mayor was uninjured, while two members of his security detail were wounded.

In an official statement released Monday, January 26, Barmm Chief Minister Abdulraof A. Macacua condemned the attack and instructed authorities to immediately identify and prosecute those responsible.

Mayor Ampatuan has survived several assassination attempts: In 2014, in December 2019, while he was still vice mayor, and again in August 2023, when he sustained injuries and his bodyguard was killed.

The recent ambush marks the fourth known attempt on his life, underscoring persistent security challenges in one of Barmm’s most sensitive areas.

“I have directed the appropriate authorities to undertake a prompt, thorough, and impartial investigation to fully establish the facts and ensure that those responsible are held accountable in accordance with the law. Due process must prevail, and justice must be pursued without fear or favor,” he said in a statement.

Macacua also appealed for restraint as the investigation continues.

“Hinihikayat ang lahat na hayaan ang ating mga institusyon na gampanan ang kanilang tungkulin nang may karunungan at pananagutan. Ang disiplina at paggalang sa proseso ng batas ay mahalaga sa pagpapanatili ng kaayusan at tiwala ng mamamayan,” Macacua stated.

The chief minister extended his sympathy to Mayor Ampatuan and residents of Shariff Aguak, reiterating the Bangsamoro government’s commitment to peace, public safety, and moral governance.

Police said the mayor survived the attack because he was riding an armored, bulletproof black Toyota Land Cruiser that absorbed the impact of the RPG blast.

According to Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) spokesperson Police Captain Steffi Salungit, the two injured security personnel sustained wounds to the left side of the abdomen and were immediately given medical attention. Both are now in stable condition.

Initial police findings showed that the attackers fired the RPG from a gray mini-van.

A hot pursuit operation followed, resulting in the deaths of three suspected attackers. Authorities said the suspects’ identities are still being verified as part of the ongoing investigation.

Following the ambush, police units across Maguindanao del Sur were placed on heightened alert to prevent possible retaliatory or follow-up attacks.

Shariff Aguak is widely regarded as a political hotspot in the province, shaped by clan-based politics, intense rivalries, and a history of election-related violence. Authorities have repeatedly linked security threats in the area to the presence of armed groups and loose firearms. DEF