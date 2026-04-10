Barmm HR expresses outrage, condemnation over child’s death

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy’s recent death following a brutal beating over the alleged theft of a few mangoes has sparked outrage and condemnation from the Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission (BHRC), which described the incident as a grave violation of children’s rights and human dignity.

In a statement issued by the BHRC-Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Office on April 9, 2026, the BHRC denounced the killing as an “inhumane act”, as it extended its condolences to the victim’s family, emphasizing the irreversible loss suffered by the child’s loved ones.

“Every child possesses inalienable rights that must be respected, honored, protected, and supported throughout their development. These rights include the fundamental entitlements to food, security, safety, and most importantly, the inherent right to life,” the statement said.

“No child should ever be deprived of these rights, nor should they face harm or death for any reason, and certainly not for an act as minor as taking fruit,” the statement reads.

According to initial reports, the boy was allegedly struck repeatedly with a piece of wood after being accused of taking mangoes without permission. The severity of the beating led to his death, raising alarm among child rights advocates and authorities.

The commission underscored that every child is entitled to fundamental rights, including safety, protection, and, most importantly, the right to life. It stressed that no circumstance, especially a minor act such as taking fruit, can ever justify violence, much less the loss of a child’s life.

Citing its mandate under the Bangsamoro Human Rights Act of 2019, the BHRC reiterated its responsibility to protect children across the region, investigate rights violations, and coordinate with law enforcement and relevant agencies to ensure accountability.

The body also highlighted its role as the Children’s Ombud in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), tasked with safeguarding minors against abuse, exploitation, and neglect.

The commission further pointed out that the killing violates both domestic laws and international human rights standards. It referenced the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which obligates states to prioritize the best interests of children and protect their right to survival and development.

Under Philippine law, acts that harm children, including physical abuse resulting in death, constitute serious criminal offenses. The BHRC cited various legal frameworks, including the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, which collectively emphasize the duty to protect minors and ensure their well-being.

Beyond legal implications, the commission also invoked moral and religious principles condemning the act. It stressed that taking the life of a child is a grave injustice that contradicts the values of compassion, mercy, and respect for human life.

The BHRC revealed that it has reviewed video footage documenting the incident, expressing deep concern over the violence inflicted on the child.

It urged witnesses and community members to come forward with information that could assist in the investigation, assuring that all details will be handled with strict confidentiality.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough probe into the case, with the commission vowing to closely monitor developments and ensure that justice is served. It also called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in holding those responsible accountable. DEF