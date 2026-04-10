BARMM security beefed up after deadly Shariff Aguak ambush

SECURITY forces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) have tightened security measures following the deadly March 28, 2026 ambush in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur. Authorities stressed that peace and order efforts remain in place despite persistent threats from extremist groups.

Jaysen C. De Guzman, regional director of the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said in an ambush interview during the presentation of the smuggled cigarettes at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Davao in Sasa, Davao City, on April 9, 2026, that authorities have already identified members of local terrorist groups (LTGs) linked to the attack, noting that their limited number does not lessen the threat they pose.

Deadly ambush and immediate response

The March 28 ambush left five police officers dead and three others wounded after armed men attacked a patrol unit in Shariff Aguak. The victims, assigned to a provincial mobile force company, were returning from visibility operations when gunmen peppered their vehicle with bullets.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) condemned the incident as a “cowardly ambush”, as they immediately launched pursuit operations in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to track down the suspects.

Subsequent intelligence reports identified the extremist group Dawlah Islamiya as being behind the attack, raising concerns over the continued presence of armed groups in parts of Barmm.

Pattern of violence in Shariff Aguak

The incident adds to a series of violent attacks in Shariff Aguak, an area long considered vulnerable to both extremist activity and local armed conflicts.

In January 2026, the town’s mayor, Akmad Ampatuan, survived an ambush involving rocket-propelled grenades and automatic firearms. The attack injured members of his security detail and triggered a follow-up operation that resulted in the deaths of several suspects.

Shariff Aguak, a political center in Maguindanao del Sur, has historically experienced security challenges due to a mix of clan-related tensions and the presence of armed groups, making it a focus of sustained military and police operations.

Extremist groups and evolving tactics

Authorities said the latest ambush reflects changing tactics among remnants of extremist groups such as Dawlah Islamiya, which has been weakened by continuous government offensives but remains capable of launching sporadic attacks.

De Guzman said the group has suffered setbacks due to arrests and neutralization of key figures by government forces, prompting smaller cells to resort to opportunistic assaults on “soft targets,” including police units.

“Well, right now, we have identified itong ating mga LTGs na present, though they are small in numbers, but then nakita namin na, because of the series of accomplishments on their part… ang laking setback on their part, so what they did, parang nagkaroon sila ng all out; whenever merong mga soft targets, they will not hesitate to launch any attack,” he said.

He added that investigations are progressing with community members providing information to authorities.

“…we try to continue the investigation… through our community support… and you are assured that we will be filing cases against them,” he said.

Sustained operations and visibility

Despite the incident, De Guzman emphasized that law enforcement operations across Barmm will continue without letup, particularly in crime prevention and visibility patrols.

“Yes, actually, our efforts in preventing these crimes will not die down. We will be relentless,” he said.

He acknowledged that certain remote areas remain difficult to access, but stressed that increased police presence along major highways has helped deter criminal activity and reassure the public.

Preparing for Barmm parliamentary elections

As Barmm prepares for its first parliamentary elections, security agencies arcoordinating closely to prevent election-related violence.

De Guzman said preparations remain consistent, with enhanced collaboration between the police and military, including joint checkpoints and synchronized patrols.

“Ang Barmm election as per preparation natin is the same… ang difference lang is the collaboration with the AFP… andiyan yung joint checkpoints,” he said.

Community role and government support

Authorities are also strengthening grassroots involvement in maintaining peace and order by empowering barangay officials and local leaders to support intelligence gathering and community monitoring.

“So what we're doing… we try to empower our community leaders, lalo na yung mga barangay natin,” De Guzman said.

He added that law enforcement agencies are adopting contingency measures to prevent coordinated attacks, including attempts to lure responders into ambush situations.

The Barmm government has also extended support to the investigation. Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua has directed regional agencies and security forces to assist in ensuring accountability. DEF