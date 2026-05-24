Barmm to observe 3 Islamic holidays

THE Bangsamoro government has officially declared May 26 to 28, 2026 as Islamic holidays in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), following the confirmation of the observance dates for Dhul Hijja 1447 AH, including Eid’l Adha, one of Islam’s holiest celebrations.

Under Proclamation No. 0003, Series of 2026, issued by the Office of the Chief Minister, May 26 was declared a special non-working holiday for the observance of the Day of Arafah, while May 27 was declared a regular non-working holiday for Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice. Meanwhile, May 28 was declared a special non-working holiday for the first day of Tashriq.

The proclamation was issued after Bangsamoro authorities confirmed the actual Islamic calendar dates for the observance of Dhul Hijja, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which is significant to Muslims worldwide due to the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The regional declaration came shortly after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declared May 27, 2026 a regular holiday throughout the Philippines in observance of Eid’l Adha through Proclamation No. 1264. The declaration was signed by Acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto by authority of the President.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the Commission on Muslim Filipinos recommended the nationwide observance date based on the 1447 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar.

Eid’l Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah before a ram was provided instead. The occasion is considered one of the two most important Islamic celebrations alongside Eid’l Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

In Barmm, the additional observances for the Day of Arafah and the first day of Tashriq highlight the region’s recognition of important Islamic traditions tied to the Hajj pilgrimage and post-Eid rituals.

Government offices, schools, and other institutions within Barmm are expected to observe the declared holidays, while Muslim communities across Mindanao and the rest of the country prepare for prayers, family gatherings, and religious activities associated with Eid’l Adha. DEF