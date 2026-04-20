Barmm to send 451 former Moro combatants to Mecca

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) is set to send 451 former combatants to Mecca for the 2026 Hajj through its Manasikul Hajj Program, as preparations intensify with health, logistics, and religious orientation support ahead of the pilgrimage.

The initiative, led by the Bangsamoro Pilgrimage Authority (BPA), forms part of the regional government’s reintegration efforts for former Moro combatants.

The Manasikul Hajj Program provides selected beneficiaries with subsidized or fully funded access to the Hajj — one of Islam’s five pillars — while also guiding them through the proper performance of rituals through manasik or orientation sessions.

In preparation for departure, beneficiaries underwent a vaccination rollout from April 13 to 15 at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex in Cotabato City. The activity was conducted under a Regional Mobile Vaccination initiative spearheaded by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF)–Bureau of Pilgrimage and Endowment, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Cotabato City Health Office.

Vaccination is a mandatory requirement imposed by Saudi authorities to protect pilgrims from infectious diseases during the Hajj, which annually gathers millions of Muslims from around the world. Compliance with immunization protocols, including vaccines against meningococcal disease, is required by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah before entry into the holy sites.

BPA Deputy Executive Director Dr. Norodin Salam stressed that vaccination is both a medical necessity and part of a pilgrim’s spiritual preparation.

“Parte ng ating niat ay itong pagbabakuna. At hindi lamang ito para sa pag Hajj, bagkus kailangan din natin ito para sa ating kalusugan (Part of our intention is this vaccination. And it is not only for the Hajj, but we also need it for our health),” he said.

The vaccination drive is part of a broader effort to inoculate 1,091 pilgrims from Region 12 and Barmm, ensuring they meet international health standards prior to travel.

Dr. Tamara Mae Ansama, Medical Officer III of the NCMF–Bureau of Pilgrimage and Endowment, said the 451 former combatants make up about nine percent of the total Filipino pilgrims for Hajj 2026. The pilgrimage is scheduled from 8 to 12 Dhul-Hijjah—approximately May 25 to 29—subject to the official moon sighting.

To ensure overall readiness, the NCMF also conducted a Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar (PDOS), covering travel procedures, health requirements, and religious guidelines. Government partners, including the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and the Ministry of Health, provided logistical assistance as well as travel and post-vaccination kits.

The Manasikul Hajj Program highlights the Bangsamoro Government’s continuing efforts to support former combatants through inclusive initiatives that combine spiritual fulfillment with social reintegration.

Beyond facilitating access to the Hajj pilgrimage, the program forms part of the region’s broader peacebuilding and normalization agenda aimed at helping former fighters transition into peaceful civilian life. DEF WITH REPORTS FROM BANGSAMORO INFORMATION OFFICE