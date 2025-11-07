Barmm’s AMBaG extends P5-M medical aid to Davao Oriental

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has extended P5 million in medical assistance to Davao Oriental, providing relief to patients burdened by healthcare costs as the province continues to deal with the impact of recurring earthquake activity. The fund was formally turned over on November 6, 2025, during a ceremony held at the Tourism Mansion inside the Provincial Capitol.

The allocation, released through the Ayudang Medikal mula sa Bangsamoro Government (AMBaG) Program, will be used to assist indigent patients admitted at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center (DOPMC). It will help cover hospital bills, laboratory procedures, and other medical expenses for residents who would otherwise struggle to afford treatment.

This is the third time that Barmm has downloaded funds to Davao Oriental under the AMBaG initiative.

While groundwork for the program began in late 2019, AMBaG was officially rolled out in 2020 as a flagship medical financial assistance effort of Barmm, implemented in collaboration with hospitals nationwide and coordinated locally through the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Eastern Davao Provincial Committee.

Provincial officials welcomed the assistance, describing the partnership as a model of interregional solidarity. “This partnership reflects the enduring spirit of unity and shared compassion across regions, proving that genuine service knows no boundaries,” the Davao Oriental Provincial Government said.

The arrival of financial aid comes at a time when the province is still reeling from a series of recent tectonic earthquakes.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), multiple offshore aftershock quakes from the doublet tremors of 7.2 and 6.9 magnitudes were recorded off the coasts of Manay, Governor Generoso, Mati, and Baganga from late October to early November 2025. These earthquakes were tectonic in origin and associated with the movement of active faults and the nearby Philippine Trench.

While no major structural damage has been reported, provincial authorities noted that quakes often trigger a rise in hospital visitations, particularly among elderly residents and those with trauma-related anxieties or pre-existing medical conditions.

Phivolcs reiterated that earthquake occurrences in Davao Oriental are expected due to its proximity to the Philippine Fault System and active offshore trenches. Davao Oriental remains one of the country’s most seismically active areas, and the agency continues to issue advisories urging preparedness and vigilance.

Meanwhile, DOPMC management reported that the fund will be made accessible to qualified patients once validation and documentation procedures are completed, ensuring transparency and fair distribution.

Barmm health officials stressed that AMBaG is driven by humanitarian commitment, not politics, emphasizing that the Bangsamoro Government is willing to assist communities beyond its geographic region as long as resources allow.

With the assistance formally received, the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental has begun coordination with Barmm and DOPMC for fund utilization, assuring the public that updates will be released once beneficiaries begin availing themselves of the support.

The province encourages residents to stay informed by monitoring official advisories from Phivolcs and disaster response agencies. DEF