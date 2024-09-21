BARMM’s Paghulmat 2024 honors Champions in Sexual Health and Empowerment

The event was attended by a wide array of partners, including representatives from the Ministry of Health - Population Division, the Integrated Provincial Health Offices of Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao, and the municipalities of Bongao and Sapa-Sapa in Tawi-Tawi, Buluan and South Upi from Maguindanao and the municipality of Ganassi from Lanao del Sur.

“We are deeply honored to recognize the hard work and dedication of our local partners who have been instrumental in driving change within their communities. This celebration reflects the spirit of Paghulmat—to honor, celebrate, and give importance to their vital contributions,” shared Farshana Bahlan, Adolescent Health and Development Coordinator of the Rural Health Unit of Bongao.

Over the past five years, the SHE Project has worked to improve SRHR services across BARMM, particularly focusing on Adolescent Health and Development Program (AHDP) in underserved communities and vulnerable populations, including women and adolescents. The project has also led to substantial progress in strengthening health systems and addressing gender-based violence (GBV) in the region.

“Our work with the SHE Project has not only empowered the youth but also fostered a sense of responsibility and leadership among them. Seeing how our young leaders have grown and become advocates for their own health and well-being has been the most rewarding part of this journey,” said Shiela Mae Gadia, Local Youth and Development Officer of the Local Government Unit of South Upi.

“We have seen first-hand how critical it is to provide access to quality health services, particularly for women and adolescents. Our commitment remains strong, and we will continue to prioritize these services, ensuring that no one is left behind,” added Alliah Matuan, Family Planning Coordinator of the Integrated Provincial Health Office of Lanao del Sur, who reaffirmed her office’s dedication to the project.

The SHE project, led by Oxfam and funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), aimed to improve SRHR for women and girls in six underserved and conflict-affected regions of the Philippines. Jhpiego, as a technical partner, played a pivotal role in enhancing the capacity of the public and private health sectors to provide comprehensive and gender-responsive SRHR services.

The Paghulmat celebration in Cagayan de Oro follows the earlier gathering held in Tawi-Tawi on August 8, 2024, where the municipalities of Bongao and Sapa-Sapa were acknowledged for their roles in advancing SRHR and GBV prevention.

“Our collective efforts have truly made a difference in the lives of our adolescents. The support from both the community and our local leaders has been integral to our success. We remain committed to sustaining these initiatives for the future,” remarked Nasibah Saripada, Adolescent Health and Development Program Coordinator of the Rural Health Unit of Ganassi, who underscored the importance of partnerships in achieving the goals of the SHE Project.

Annabelle Bonje, SHE Senior Project Officer of Jhpiego Philippines, also expressed her gratitude, emphasizing the role of partnerships in driving the program forward. “Our success is a reflection of the dedication and passion of our partners on the ground. Together, we are building healthier communities and brighter futures. This celebration is not just a closing but a continuation of our shared mission to ensure every adolescent and woman in BARMM has access to essential health services and support.”

Anniekha Mapandi, SHE Regional Coordinator for BARMM, closed the event by paying tribute to all the local and provincial champions of the SHE Project. “Today, we give honor to all our partners who have dedicated their time, resources, and efforts to advancing SRHR and AHDP in BARMM. Your unwavering commitment has been key to the project’s success, and we look forward to you all continuing this work together.”

As the SHE Project draws to a close, the event serves as a reminder of the important strides made and the continued work necessary to maintain these gains. With the ongoing support of local health offices, community leaders, and development partners, BARMM is well-positioned to continue advocating for the health and rights of its people, especially women, adolescents, and marginalized communities. PR