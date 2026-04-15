Barug Layko calls for deeper probe into corruption claims

THE Bayanihang Layko for Accountability, Reform, and Upright Governance (Barug Layko), a Davao City-based independent Catholic lay movement, has called for a fair, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into the serious corruption allegations raised by 18 former soldiers, aligning with the position of multi-faith leaders seeking accountability and institutional integrity.

Formally launched on December 10, 2025, at the San Pedro Cathedral auditorium, Barug Layko is composed of lay ministers and civic-oriented individuals advocating anti-corruption reforms, good governance, and ethical public service.

The group has also publicly demanded the resignation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over broader governance concerns, positioning itself as a critical voice in the national accountability discourse.

In a statement early this week, the group expressed strong support for the call of the Religious Leaders Council for National Transformation (RLCNT), a coalition of Roman Catholic, Protestant, and Muslim leaders, urging authorities to conduct an impartial investigation into allegations that reportedly involve the possible misuse of substantial public funds.

The controversy stems from sworn statements executed by 18 former military personnel, who alleged irregularities and corruption involving government resources.

While full details of the claims have yet to be publicly substantiated through formal proceedings, the issue has drawn national attention due to the scale and seriousness of the accusations.

Barug Layko underscored the importance of due process, particularly clarifying the role of Efraim Tendero, who was present during the signing of the affidavit.

“We join our religious leaders in affirming the integrity and good faith of Bishop Efraim Tendero, who simply served as a witness to the signing of an affidavit by these individuals. As explained, his role was merely to attest that the statements were signed voluntarily before a notary public, and should not be misconstrued as certifying the truthfulness of the allegations. Such an act reflects respect for due process rather than partisanship,” the group said.

Calls for institutional action

Given the gravity of the allegations, Barug Layko emphasized that the claims must neither be dismissed outright nor politicized, but instead subjected to a credible and transparent investigative process.

“At the same time, Barug Layko believes that the gravity of the claims made — alleging the possible misuse of massive public funds — demands a serious, impartial, and no-nonsense investigation by the proper authorities. Allegations involving public resources on such a scale must neither be dismissed outright nor exploited for political ends. They must be subjected to a credible and transparent process that seeks the truth,” the statement read.

The group specifically called on the Office of the Ombudsman to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation, examining all available evidence and holding accountable any individuals found to have violated public trust.

It also backed proposals for a legislative inquiry, urging the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to undertake a full public hearing that would allow testimonies to be presented openly.

Protecting whistleblowers, upholding truth

Barug Layko also raised concern over what it described as attempts to discredit the 18 former soldiers, warning against efforts that could undermine the integrity of the process.

“As lay crusaders for accountability, reform, and upright governance, we, in Barug Layko, believe that truth is the foundation of public trust and that justice is essential for genuine national progress. We therefore deplore the apparent orchestrated smear campaign to malign the character of the 18 former soldiers and call for their allegations to be impartially heard rather than being blocked and/or outrightly dismissed even without investigation,” the group said.

The organization clarified that its position is not driven by political motives but by a commitment to transparency and national interest.

“Our call for investigation is not driven by hostility toward any individual or institution, but by patriotic love for our country and a commitment to uphold the integrity of public service,” it added.

A test of accountability

The group stressed that the outcome of a proper investigation, whether the allegations are proven true or false, would ultimately benefit the country by restoring confidence in public institutions.

“At this critical moment, the Filipino people deserve clarity. If the allegations are false, a proper investigation will restore confidence in our institutions. If they contain truth, then justice must be pursued without fear or favor. Either way, the nation is best served when the truth is brought fully to light,” the statement read.

BARUG Layko joined religious leaders across denominations in urging government institutions to act decisively and transparently, emphasizing that accountability must prevail regardless of rank or position.

“In solidarity with our Christian and Muslim religious leaders, we call on our public institutions to pursue the truth courageously, investigate the allegations thoroughly, and ensure that accountability prevails wherever wrongdoing may be found. Indeed, ‘litisin ang lahat—mula itaas hanggang ibaba—hindi dahil sa galit, kundi dahil sa pagmamahal sa bayan at sa katotohanan (prosecute everyone—from top to bottom—not out of anger, but out of love for the country and for the truth)’,” the group concluded. DEF