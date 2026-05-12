Baste alleges House payout tied to VP Sara impeachment

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian Duterte alleged that several members of the House of Representatives were promised millions of pesos in government funds and projects in exchange for supporting the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Duterte made the allegation during the Visayas launch of the Reform Alliance for Accountability, Good Governance, and Ethics (RAGE) Coalition in Lapu-Lapu City on May 10, as Duterte allies formally organized a new political alliance opposing the impeachment drive against the Vice President and consolidating support ahead of the 2028 elections.

The mayor claimed some lawmakers were allegedly being enticed with infrastructure allocations and operational funds to secure votes for the impeachment complaint.

He alleged that the supposed offers included more than P200 million worth of infrastructure projects, P3 million in monthly allocations for one year from Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE), and an additional P20 million lump-sum incentive.

Duterte did not identify the lawmakers allegedly involved and did not present documentary evidence to support the accusation.

“Og dawaton ninyo ni […] isakripisyo ninyo ang inyong garbo pagka-Bisaya, ang kamatuoran, ang hustisya (If you accept this, you are sacrificing your pride as Visayans, the truth and justice),” Duterte said during his speech before coalition members and supporters.

The allegation surfaced a day before the House of Representatives was expected to deliberate on whether to move forward with the impeachment case against the Vice President, further escalating tensions between the Duterte bloc and administration allies.

The Rage Coalition — short for Reform Alliance for Accountability, Good Governance, and Ethics — was formally introduced in Cebu as a broad alliance composed of Duterte-aligned organizations, regional political groups, and allied parties.

Organizers said the coalition aims to promote accountability, oppose corruption and abuse of power, and defend what they described as democratic and constitutional processes.

Coalition leaders also positioned the alliance as a growing national movement opposing the impeachment complaint against Duterte, which they described as politically motivated.

According to organizers, the Visayas launch gathered representatives from 111 Duterte-affiliated organizations, along with members of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan, Partido Reporma, and Reform PH.

The event also drew veteran political figures and longtime Duterte allies from different parts of the country.

Among those present were former Ilocos Sur governor Luis Singson, former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, former Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon, former congressman and cabinet secretary Mike Defensor, and Cavite Representative Kiko Barzaga.

Several Cebu-based local officials also attended the gathering, signaling support for the Duterte camp in parts of the Visayas amid the political conflict surrounding the Vice President’s impeachment.

During his speech, Mayor Duterte said the coalition seeks to demand greater accountability from the present administration and rally public support against what coalition members described as the politicization of constitutional mechanisms.

The coalition also hinted at plans for a nationwide campaign following the Cebu launch, saying it intends to conduct activities in different regions to raise awareness about national political issues and governance concerns.

The launch came as impeachment proceedings against Vice President Duterte continued to gain momentum in Congress.

The Vice President faces impeachment complaints linked to the alleged misuse and irregular disbursement of confidential and intelligence funds under both the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education during her tenure as education secretary.

Congressional inquiries over the past two years examined questions surrounding fund utilization, liquidation documents, and confidential spending procedures.

Duterte has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and maintained that all confidential funds were legally used and subjected to proper auditing and security protocols.

Her allies, meanwhile, argued that the impeachment campaign forms part of a broader political effort to weaken the Duterte family’s influence ahead of the 2028 national elections, where the Vice President is widely viewed as a leading presidential contender.

The impeachment controversy also exposed the widening rift between the camps of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former president Rodrigo Duterte, whose UniTeam alliance secured a landslide victory in the 2022 elections.

Under the 1987 Constitution, at least one-third of the House of Representatives, or 106 lawmakers, must approve articles of impeachment before the case can move to the Senate for trial. Once transmitted, the Senate will convene as an impeachment court to determine whether the Vice President should be convicted or acquitted. DEF