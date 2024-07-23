Baste criticizes PBBM for lacking domestic policy

Duterte expressed his concerns during his "Basta Dabawenyo" show, posted on his official social media page on Sunday, July 21, a day before the third State of the Nation Address (Sona).

"Wala siya'y saktong plataporma. Wala siya’y plataporma na gina-address ang domestic issues karon (He has no proper platform. He has no platform addressing current domestic issues)," Duterte said.

The mayor also criticized the president's stance on the West Philippine Sea (WPS), stating it would affect the country's bid to attract foreign investors. "Their talk about the WPS is just propaganda," he said, adding that it is a strategy to divert attention from other local social concerns.

Duterte claimed the Marcos administration is using the WPS issue to cover up other problems. The WPS issue is a continuing territorial dispute between the Philippines and China, despite the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling, favoring the Philippines in 2016.

The son of former president Rodrigo Duterte also lambasted the current administration for its efforts to arrest Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who is wanted for alleged human trafficking and sexual abuse violations. The former president has labeled the arrest as "overkill." He said the Marcos administration could have addressed more issues that would "directly affect Filipinos."

Duterte has been a vocal critic of Marcos, calling for his resignation during an event in Davao City on January 28 this year. The mayor also questioned the president's involvement in the shakeup of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO).

The Philippine National Police (PNP) ordered the relief of DCPO director Richard Bad-ang and 35 other personnel as part of their investigation into the "bloody" drug-related killings in the city, days after the mayor declared a "war on drugs" in the city on March 23.

Another change in the DCPO leadership occurred on July 19, with three police directors appointed in one day. RGL