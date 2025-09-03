Baste dares: Review Romualdez’s SALN

“It’s right in front of you, look at that. Asa ka kakita’g politiko nga in just three years, nisaka og kapin P2 billion ang SALN? Tan-awa ninyo tanan SALN aning mga politiko diri sa nasud, then you’ll have your answers. That’s it,” he said during a media interview on Tuesday afternoon, September 2, 2025.

(It’s right in front of you, look at that. Where have you seen a politician whose SALN increased by more than P2 billion in just three years? Look at the SALNs of all these politicians in the country, then you’ll have your answers. That’s it.)

The mayor also wants the SALN of Ako Bicol Partylist Representative Zaldy Co and other congressmen to be investigated.

When asked about the House of Representatives (HOR) investigation into the city's flood projects, Duterte asserted that there have been no substandard flood projects in Davao City. He also questioned why President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s investigation into anomalous flood projects during his term is "backtracking" to previous administrations.

Manila Representative Benny Abante, chairperson of the House Committee on Human Rights, revealed that the House’s tri-comm investigation will cover Davao City as well as other areas in Mindanao.

Bicol Saro Party-list Representative Terry Ridon, chairperson of the panel on public accounts, which is part of the House infracomm, previously said that they would look into the allocations for Davao City on flood control projects during the Duterte administration as well as those in the Congressional district of First District Representative Paolo "Pulong" Duterte.

Duterte attended the ninth anniversary of the Roxas Night Market bombing yesterday, September 2, 2025. Prayers, flowers, and candles were offered at the memorial of 16 Dabawenyos who fell victim to the bombing. RGP