Baste defends FPRRD’s Senate inquiry performance

During his Basta Dabawenyo broadcast on Sunday, November 3, 2024, Sebastian reflected on the elder Duterte's performance, stating it demonstrated his usual strong demeanor, which Sebastian had observed during challenging times.

“Wala kang makita na kaba sa kanya, he knows what he's saying and what’s he doing at the time of the senate hearing so that’s classic FPRRD (You cannot see any nervousness from him; he knows what he's saying and doing during the Senate hearing. That’s classic FPRRD),” he said.

The mayor expressed confidence in his father's ability to navigate the inquiry, citing his experience as both mayor of Davao and president of the Philippines. He remarked that Rodrigo’s composure likely surprised those who opposed him.

He also pointed out that those who believe the allegations against Rodrigo tend to be “sheltered” individuals who do not rely on public transportation or walk home at night.

On the topic of Rodrigo's war on drugs, Sebastian referenced countries like Japan, Singapore, and certain U.S. states that employ capital punishment to maintain order. He argued that such measures serve as deterrents against crimes that endanger innocent lives.

He characterized his father as “radical,” emphasizing a desire for immediate action. He criticized a focus on processes like human rights, suggesting it hinders progress given the Philippines' serious issues.

Sebastian asserted that it is unjust to imprison someone for doing what is right for their people. Additionally, he noted that the current administration seems obsessed with his father, urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to perform well and fulfill his promises to earn public praise.

FPRRD recently appeared before the Senate to address allegations of extrajudicial killings (EJK) during his presidency.

At the October 28 hearing, he denied state-sponsored killings but later admitted to instructing police to encourage drug suspects to fight back, which would justify lethal force.

Meanwhile, Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, stated on October 30 that Rodrigo's statements remain inconclusive. He emphasized the importance of gathering more information and not drawing conclusions based on a single hearing, highlighting the need for fairness in the investigation. RGP