Baste Duterte, Raffy Tulfo, Vico Sotto lead 2026 voting survey — Arkipelago Analytics

ARKIPELAGO Analytics released its latest voting preference survey, showing a three-way tie for the top spot between Sebastian “Baste” Duterte (HNP), Raffy Tulfo (IND), and Vico Sotto (IND), each with 47% voter preference.
In the next tier are Robin Padilla (PDP), Loren Legarda (NPC), and Leni Robredo (LP), who each posted 42%.
Following them are Alan Peter Cayetano (NP), Paolo “Pulong” Duterte (HNP), and Francis Escudero (NPC), all with 39%.
The next group is composed of Mark Villar (NP), JV Ejercito, Rowena Guanzon (IND), Juan Edgardo Angara, Nancy Binay, and Grace Poe (NPC), each receiving 34% voter preference.
Manny Pacquiao (PFP), Jinggoy Estrada, and Jose Marie Borja “Vice Ganda” Viceral (IND) follow with 28% each.
Ben “Bitag” Tulfo (IND) and Jose Sixto Gonzales Dantes III (IND) each registered 25%.
The next cluster includes Bong Revilla, Mar Roxas, Francis Tolentino (PFP), Gringo Honasan (RP) and Franklin Drilon (LP) with 22% each.
In the succeeding group are Heidi Mendoza, Willie Revillame, Ralph Recto and Vince Dizon with 19% each. Rex Gatchalian and Gibo Teodoro followed at 16%.
Also registering 16% are Rex Gatchalian, Gibo Teodoro, Martin Romualdez (LAKAS), Phillip Salvador (PDPLBN) and Benhur Abalos (PFP).
Further down the list are Jimmy Bondoc (PDPLBN) with 10%; Chel Diokno and Bonifacio Bosita (IND) with 10% each; and Antonio Trillanes (LP), Vic Rodriguez, and Teddy Casiño (MKBYN) with 7% each.
At the lower end of the results are Teacher France Castro (MKBYN), Claire Castro, Ka Leody De Guzman, Doc Marites Mata (IND), Liza Maza and Apollo Quiboloy at 5%.
The survey was implemented from 26 February to 6 March 2026 through face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 2,637 adults aged 18 years and above. The sampling design employed regional stratification across all 18 regions and further classification by urban and rural clusters. The national estimates carry a ±2% margin of error at a 96% confidence level, while subnational estimates for each geographic area carry a ±5% margin of error at a 95% confidence level.
Weighting adjustments were applied to align the regional distribution of respondents with COMELEC’s latest voter registration data, totaling 68,618,667 registered voters. The final weighted regional proportions were 11% National Capital Region, 45% Luzon excluding NCR, 20% Visayas, and 24% Mindanao. Gender distribution was likewise aligned with COMELEC data at 51% female and 49% male.
Socioeconomic classification followed established consumer segmentation standards in the Philippines, with respondents distributed as 7% from Class ABC, 75% from Class D, and 18% from Class E. PR