Baste Duterte, Raffy Tulfo, Vico Sotto lead 2026 voting survey — Arkipelago Analytics

ARKIPELAGO Analytics released its latest voting preference survey, showing a three-way tie for the top spot between Sebastian “Baste” Duterte (HNP), Raffy Tulfo (IND), and Vico Sotto (IND), each with 47% voter preference.

In the next tier are Robin Padilla (PDP), Loren Legarda (NPC), and Leni Robredo (LP), who each posted 42%.

Following them are Alan Peter Cayetano (NP), Paolo “Pulong” Duterte (HNP), and Francis Escudero (NPC), all with 39%.

The next group is composed of Mark Villar (NP), JV Ejercito, Rowena Guanzon (IND), Juan Edgardo Angara, Nancy Binay, and Grace Poe (NPC), each receiving 34% voter preference.

Manny Pacquiao (PFP), Jinggoy Estrada, and Jose Marie Borja “Vice Ganda” Viceral (IND) follow with 28% each.

Ben “Bitag” Tulfo (IND) and Jose Sixto Gonzales Dantes III (IND) each registered 25%.