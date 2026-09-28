Baste Duterte set to testify in Sara impeachment trial

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte is set to testify before the Senate impeachment court on Sept. 29 and 30 in the ongoing trial of his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte.

The Senate impeachment court, presided over by Sen. Francis Escudero, granted Duterte’s request Monday to move his appearance from its original Sept. 28 schedule.

Duterte requested the delay to give his legal team additional time to gather, organize, authenticate, and reproduce subpoenaed municipal records.

“The presiding officer grants the request of Mayor Duterte to appear tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday),” Escudero said during Monday’s proceedings.

Escudero said no new subpoena was necessary because the court’s original directive already covered Duterte’s appearance from Sept. 28 to 30.

Duterte’s testimony comes as the House prosecution panel continues presenting witnesses in the impeachment trial.

The impeachment proceedings stem from allegations against Vice President Duterte involving alleged constitutional violations, misuse of confidential and intelligence funds, unexplained wealth and alleged threats against government officials. She has denied the allegations and said the impeachment case is politically motivated.

A key focus of Duterte’s appearance is expected to be Davao City government procurement records, including15 contracts awarded by the city to a private company reportedly linked to the vice president.

Duterte has previously defended the city government’s transactions, saying its procurement procedures complied with government regulations and served legitimate public interests. RGL