Baste has yet to OK Marantan’s appointment

DAVAO City Police Office (DCPO) Director PCol. Hansel Marantan has reiterated that he has yet to receive official approval from Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte for his appointment, despite being named director on July 10, 2024.

Marantan made this statement during a media interview at the send-off ceremony for the 39th Kadayawan Festival on July 30 at the DCPO grounds.

“Basta ako, gagawin ko kung ano yung mandate ko (I will fulfill my mandate)," Marantan said.

He added that Duterte had informed him in a formal courtesy call earlier this month that his main task is to protect the city from internal or external threats, including terrorism.

Following Numbeo's Southeast Asia Safety Index 2023, where Davao City ranked second with a safety index of 72.4, Marantan emphasized that his administration aims to achieve zero incidents and reduce crime rates, focusing on eight key crime areas in the city.

During the city council’s session on July 23, Marantan appealed to Dabawenyos to give him a chance to prove himself.

“If I am to be honest with you, parang hindi ko malaman (I am unsure if I am wanted or unwanted now,” he said. “I think the challenge for me now is to prove more and merit your acceptance (of me) in Davao City. Obviously, Davao City is a peaceful place to live in.”

In response, Duterte mentioned in his podcast, “Basta Dabawenyo,” that he had met with Marantan to brief him about Davao City and its complexities.

He instructed Marantan to maintain the status quo, particularly with the Kadayawan Festival approaching. Duterte noted that many government officials had been mobilized for the event.

“Just maintain the status quo…that’s the crucial part. But no matter what I say to him (Marantan), I don’t think it would matter, given the situation the Philippine National Police (PNP) put me in. I doubt he will listen,” Duterte said. DEF