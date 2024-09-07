Baste joining PDP sparks higher office speculation

On Thursday, September 5, in Davao City, Mayor Duterte was sworn in as the newest member and executive vice president of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) in front of his father. This was shared by the former president in a Facebook post.

Senators Robin Padilla and Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, both members of the party, were also present at the ceremony.

In a Facebook post, Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod, a party founded by the former president during his time as mayor, described the event as a moment of unity that further solidified PDP's strength as a leading political force in Mindanao.

Mayor Duterte has yet to comment on the matter. However, he previously denied having any ambitions for a national post in the upcoming elections.

Vice President Sara Duterte earlier mentioned that her father and brothers, including Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte, would be running in the elections. RGL