Baste: New PNP chief will target Dutertes, supporters

ACTING Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said that the new Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief would receive the same order, which is to target Duterte and their supporters.

Former PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre’s successor was Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., and his assumption-of-command ceremonies took place on August 26, 2025.

“Kung may papalit man na chief PNP diyan may order talaga yan na punteryahin tayo, ayon naman talaga lagi eh. Hindi ka naman magiging Chief PNP pag wala kang gagawin na katarantaduhan against sa amin mga Duterte, sa mga supporters natin,” Duterte said on August 26, 2025 after visiting his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, at the ICC detention facility in The Hague, Netherlands.

(If there's going to be a new PNP Chief, there will definitely be an order to target us — that's always the case. You won’t become Chief PNP if you don’t do something foolish against us, the Dutertes, and our supporters.)

He also said that the relief of Torre may have stemmed from internal conflict within the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"Kung naging chief PNP ka na tingin ko demoted talaga siya because wala nang mas mataas pa diyan eh sa pagka pulis mo, diba? Hindi ka naman pwede ilagay sa ibang appointed position like NBI," he said.

(If you've already become the PNP Chief, I think getting demoted is the only option—because there's no higher position in the police force, right? You also can't just be placed in another appointed position like the NBI.)

Duterte said Torre may have clashed with officials in the current administration and that the statement from Malacañang Palace is not clear on the reasons why Torre was removed from his post.

He said that what happened to Torre is “immaterial” and that it is already finished, considering that he already received the reward when he was taken under the wing of the administration.

He added that it was already done and that his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, is already in the hands of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On the claims that Torre’s relief was a diversionary tactic from the anomalous flood control project in the Philippines, Duterte said this is “highly unlikely”.

He said Torre’s relief was due to internal conflict, which started when Torre and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla clashed over the reassignment of PNP officials.

Earlier, a document signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin stated that Torre had been relieved of his duties as PNP Chief by order of the President. However, no reason was given for Torre’s relief. Bersamin said the directive would take effect “immediately.” RGP