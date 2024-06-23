Baste on VP Sara: ‘I’m not surprised’

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian Duterte said he is not surprised by the resignation of his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, from the Cabinet of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"I'm not surprised na ni-resign siya (I’m not surprised that she resigned)," Duterte said in an ambush interview during the welcome dinner hosted by the city for the Consular Corps of the Philippines, which marked the official launch of Duaw Davao Festival 2024 at Dusit Davao Hotel.

The mayor declined to comment further, saying that it would be best for his sister to answer the media's queries herself.

Duterte also said that he would be awaiting the vice president's official statement before he comments on the matter.

Duterte submitted her “irrevocable” resignation to Marcos on Wednesday, June 19. The Presidential Communications Office reported that the resignation is effective July 19, 2024. She resigned as Department of Education (DepEd) secretary and as co-vice chairman of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac).

The vice president refused to cite any reason for her resignation but she assured proper and orderly turnover and to continue to champion quality education in the country.

In a statement issued to the media, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) said that she will not be entertaining any interviews regarding her resignation as DepEd Secretary as of the moment.

"We understand that most are curious as to the reason behind such a decision, but what is of greater and pressing importance is that a proper transition be made for the next Secretary," OVP said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Duterte had been a vocal critic of the Marcos administration, whose leadership style did not sit well with him.

The mayor had criticized the president, especially with the issues that hounded the city, including the war on drugs, suspension of the city's police personnel, the termination of Mabel Acosta as Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), and the "overkill" arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Duterte said he and siblings Sara and Davao City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte have become "tight" and "closer" amid the shaky political landscape.

He said they have been meeting constantly as a family, including their father, former president Rodrigo R. Duterte, who was a victim of a death hoax recently. RGL