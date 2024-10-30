Baste questions govt’s flood control projects

Speaking on his Basta Dabawenyos broadcast on Sunday, October 27, Duterte emphasized the administration’s duty to inform the public about why severe flooding continues despite these government projects. "Contradicting kaayo sa iyang gipanghambog sa iyang SONA, silay patubaga (It’s contradictory to what was boasted during the SONA; they should be the ones to answer for this)," he said.

He urged the public to ask questions about where taxpayer money is going and how it is being used, noting that the administration has been tight-lipped on these issues. Duterte warned that, eventually, the responsible agencies and those implementing the flood control projects would be held accountable.

"Basin gibinuangan man gyud ang kwarta, basin dili lang gyud enough or kung gibinuangan man gyud importante mahatagan ug hustisya ang mga tawhana ni (Maybe they misused the funds, or maybe the budget was simply insufficient. If there was indeed wrongdoing, justice must be served to those responsible)," he said.

Duterte highlighted that the recent flooding caused by Typhoon Kristine is among the worst the country has seen since the lahar floods, impacting over seven million people and causing landslides in various communities. He also said that if the administration has no solutions, it should at least encourage the public to take action themselves.

Meanwhile, Councilor Pilar Braga echoed Duterte’s concerns, saying that despite the millions allocated for flood control, flooding has only worsened.

"With all that money unta mabawasan na ang pagbaha, ni worse na nuon diba (With all that money, we’d expect less flooding, but instead, it has gotten worse)," she said.

In his recent State of the Nation Address (Sona), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the completion of 5,500 flood control projects, with more in progress. RGP