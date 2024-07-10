Baste: Relief of police officials not helping in city peace, order

THE mass relief of the police personnel of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) will affect the city's peace and security, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said in a statement.

"The mass relief of police officials, including the City Police Director, the head of the Special Operations Group, and 19 station commanders, assigned in Davao City will not help in sustaining the city’s peace and security situation," Duterte said Tuesday evening, July 9.

The mayor issued the statement a day after the Philippine National Police (PNP), through the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), ordered the relief of 19 DCPO station commanders.

PRO-Davao spokesperson, Police Major Catherine Dela Rey confirmed that this is part of the duties of the regional director, to assign and reassign officers.

Police Brigadier General Nicolas D. Torre III was recently appointed as acting director of PRO-Davao.

"This move by General Marbil and Police Regional Office XI Regional Director Nicolas Torre undermines the hard work not only of these police officials but also of every police personnel who is truthfully fulfilling their mandate, that instead of being recognized, are being relieved and questioned," Duterte said.

The mayor, who is the son of former president Rodrigo Duterte, boasted of the city’s “longstanding reputation for its commitment to peace and order and security.”

“This did not come by accident. It came about by a combination of political will, committed and dedicated law enforcers and, most of all, citizens’ cooperation,” he said.

Duterte also questioned the timing of the shakeup of the police officials.

“PBGen Torre’s perception and conclusion on the peace and order situation of Davao City a few days after he set foot in the city is rather fascinating given that he has only been assigned in PRO XI in less than a month,” he said.

“If General Torre thought that Davao City police personnel were ineffective in their duties, then how come the very institution he leads has consistently recognized the Davao City Police Office as the top performing police office in the region?” he added.

In his closing statement, the mayor honored all city police officials and personnel whom he said “do not deserve this treatment.”

Meanwhile, the DCPO conducted a turnover and assumption of office ceremony spearheaded by PCol. Roel Flores, Chief of Regional Staff, PRO11, together with the Staff Officers of Davao City Police Office at around 1:30 p.m. of Tuesday, July 9, 2024, held at DCPO Presidential Hall, Camp Captain Domingo E Leonor, San Pedro Street, Davao City.

It can be recalled that 11 officers from various police stations of the DCPO were relieved of their posts on May 22, 2024, while the investigation into the anti-illegal drug operations, which resulted in the death of the suspects who allegedly resisted arrest, continues. RGL