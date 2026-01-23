Baste, Rigo Duterte officially take oath as Davao leaders

ACTING Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte and Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II officially took their oaths as Mayor and Vice Mayor of Davao City on Friday, January 23, 2026.

By law of succession, Sebastian and Rodrigo took their oaths, which Regional Trial Court-Davao Region Executive Judge Honorable Marie Estrellita S. Tolentino-Rojas administered.

The oathtaking was witnessed by Third District Congressman Isidro Ungab, Department of the Interior and Local Government–Davao City (DILG-Davao City) Director Mika Chan, and lawyer Martin Delgra.

In a Facebook post, Ungab said he was grateful to have been invited as a guest to the “historic occasion.”

Rigo said in a statement on the same day that he would resume his role as presiding officer of the Sangguniang Panlungsod and as the city’s second-highest elected official. He expressed gratitude to all Dabawenyos for their support and trust in their family.

“Padayon mi sa pagserbisyo sa dakbayan, uban ang integridad ug responsibilidad (We will continue to serve the city with integrity and responsibility),” he said.

Rigo confirmed in an interview in November 2025 that he was set to formally assume the post of vice mayor by the end of the year, after taking his oath of office. His assumption would follow his uncle, Baste, taking over as city mayor.

Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte (FPRRD) was officially proclaimed mayor-elect of Davao City by the City Board of Canvassers after securing 662,630 votes, defeating Karlo Alexie Nograles and Bishop Rod Cubos. However, the elder Duterte was unable to take his oath of office.

The Duterte patriarch is currently in The Hague, Netherlands, facing proceedings before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in connection with alleged crimes against humanity related to his administration’s war on drugs.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), through a letter dated June 30, 2025, directed Baste to perform the functions of a city mayor to ensure the continuity of local government operations.

Citing Section 46(a) of the Local Government Code, the agency said the designation was both legal and necessary amid FPRRD’s temporary incapacity to assume office.

Under the same succession framework, the DILG also designated Councilor Rigo Duterte as acting vice mayor after receiving the highest number of votes among the city councilors with 119,324.

Welcome change

Numerous Dabawenyos expressed their happiness over the formal installation of Sebastian and Rigo, citing how they would continue to serve the city just like the elder Duterte.

Neil John Ang, a resident of Barangay Talomo Proper, said he has high hopes for Sebastian and Rigo. Citing their lineage as descendants of FPRRD, he said he believes they will continue his legacy and policies and work hand in hand for the development of Davao City.

However, he expressed dismay over FPRRD’s inability to serve, saying that Dabawenyos wanted him as mayor because they witnessed how he transformed the city.

“I would've wanted to see more of his works this year, but due to some events, I understand that he will not be able to act on his duties,” he said in a text message to SunStar Davao.

Annalie Rañesses, a resident of Toril, said that she is happy that Sebastian and Rigo are officially the mayor and vice mayor of the city. She said that development in the city would continue because of their leadership, despite the challenges that the city is facing.

"Progressive city gihapon ta bisan paman wala si Tatay Digong as our elected mayor. Malipayon gyapon na si Mayor Baste na gyud ang mayor sa atong lungsod. Unta magpadayon ang kalinaw sa atong lungsod (We are still a progressive city even without Tatay Digong as our elected mayor. We are still happy that Mayor Baste is now the mayor of our city. Hopefully, peace will continue in our city)," she said.

Jastine Jay Quirante, a resident of Bago Aplaya, said he welcomes the change, noting that Sebastian and Rigo have served the city well. He hopes they will continue the path their father set for the city.

No candidate yet for councilor

As to who will fill the vacant seat left by Rigo in the city council, once he assumes his role as vice mayor, Councilor Sweet Advincula, floor leader of the 21st City Council, told SunStar Davao that she is still unaware of his replacement.

SunStar Davao also reached out to other first district councilors but has not received any responses as of writing.

To recall, the Davao City Council has not yet discussed or decided who will fill the vacant councilor seat once Rigo Duterte II assumes the role of vice mayor.

Councilor Alberto Ungab, who chairs the Committee on Appointments and Reorganization, said on November 25, 2025, that the recommendation would come from the mayor and that there had been no consultations.

Meanwhile, rumors about Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, the youngest daughter of FPRRD, being a possible candidate have circulated. However, Ungab said that no formal discussions have taken place.

In an earlier interview, when Rigo was asked about Kitty’s potential nomination as a replacement councilor, he said the idea remains open. RGP