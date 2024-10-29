Baste says gov't protecting drug traffickers, users

“All those behind that, if you are a politician behind that, this movement to protect the illegal drug traffickers, illegal drug users, you are a narco-politician,” Duterte said during the Basta Dabawenyo Podcast, on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

He said that following his declaration of a “war against drugs,” he was immediately investigated. He then said that it is “very clear” the administration is protecting illegal groups and individuals involved in illegal drugs.

To recall, Duterte announced during the turnover ceremony at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Headquarters at Camp Leonor Domingo on March 22, that he vows to kill those who are actively involved in illegal drugs.

Not more than 24 hours after his pronouncement, the top city-level drug user was killed in a buy-bust operation. Based on the official tally released by the DCPO, from March 22 to 26, 2024, at least 17 drug personalities surrendered, and around 22 cases were filed in the 21 buy-bust operations conducted by anti-illegal drug operatives.

Meanwhile, Duterte showed his support for Leyte’s Fourth District Representative Richard Gomez after Gomez expressed his support for the war on drugs of former President Rodrigo Duterte, citing how effective it is in solving drug-related problems in their area.

“Stay strong ka lang unya sukol lang gyud, we are behind you, the people are behind you, kanang pulitika lang yan kasi wala eh, gusto maging narco state. Itong administrasyon na ito ang panaginip yata nila maging narco state ang Pilipinas (Stay strong and just fight, we are behind you, the people are behind you, this is all just politicking because they want the country to be a narco state. It seems that this administration’s dream is to make the Philippines a narco state),” he said.

Gomez is now facing a case for conspiracy for grave coercion together with 13 other individuals, following his support for the war on drugs campaign.

Councilor Pilar Braga said that when Gomez was mayor, he witnessed the benefits of the war on drugs in his city and how it decreased the number of drug users in the area. She believes that many people agree with Gomez’s statements; they just remain silent about it.

Duterte then called on the people of Ormoc to protect Gomez since he is currently under pressure. He said that Gomez is a righteous man and has stood up for the people regarding this issue. He said that the pressure being put on Gomez is similar to what he experienced before.

He then proceeded saying it is no longer a coincidence if the administration files a case or suspends a politician if they disagree with the administration’s decisions. He mentioned that the administration does not shy away from pressuring Local Government Units (LGUs).

Duterte emphasized that the number one goal of every government is to prevent the spread of drugs in every community, but he criticized how this is not the goal of the current administration.

Earlier, the patriarch of the Dutertes, former President Rodrigo Duterte attended the Senate investigation, in aid of legislation, conducted by the Blue Ribbon Committee’s Subcommittee on the “Philippine War on Illegal Drugs.” The former president stated that he only did what he could to protect the country and that although the war on drugs has its shortcomings, it was always meant to protect the innocent and defenseless.

“The war on drugs is not about killing people. It is about protecting the innocent and the defenseless. The war on drugs is about the eradication of illegal substances such as shabu, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, party drugs, and the like, which ruin people’s families, communities, and relationships, and tear apart the social fabric, which binds the public’s peace and brotherhood (sic),” he said. RGP with reports from Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo