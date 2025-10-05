Baste seeks disbarment of Remulla, Teodoro

ACTING Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has filed a disbarment complaint against Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, accusing them and several senior officials of orchestrating the alleged illegal arrest and forced transfer of his father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

The complaint, filed on October 2 before the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), also named Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Felix Ty and Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon as respondents. Duterte’s legal counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, said the case stems from alleged violations of the 1987 Constitution and the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability for lawyers.

Torreon confirmed the nature of the charges but withheld details, saying only that the complaint is related to the “kidnapping and expulsion” of the former president to The Hague, Netherlands.

Alleged illegal arrest, transfer

Baste claimed that the former president’s arrest and transfer were “illegal” and violated both domestic and international law. He described the incident as an “illegal arrest and extra-judicial rendition,” asserting that officials involved exceeded their authority and violated the former president’s constitutional rights.

The filing comes amid continued controversy over the ICC’s investigation into Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, which left thousands dead during his presidency. Although the Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019, the tribunal maintains jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed while the country was still a member.

Political and legal implications

The complaint adds pressure on Remulla, who is reportedly eyeing the position of Ombudsman following the retirement of former Associate Justice Samuel Martires in July. Under Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) rules, candidates must not have pending cases—a potential complication for Remulla’s bid.

It also deepens the ongoing political rift between the Duterte family and the Marcos administration, particularly over the government’s handling of the ICC probe. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said the Philippines “will not cooperate” with the ICC, but Duterte allies continue to accuse the Department of Justice (DOJ) of allowing foreign authorities to pursue the former president.

Remulla previously dismissed these allegations as “politically motivated,” saying the DOJ only acts within legal bounds. Still, the Duterte camp maintains that the former president’s rights were violated, calling the incident “political persecution.”

Ongoing Legal Battle

The disbarment case is expected to spark a protracted legal battle and further strain ties between the Duterte bloc and the national government. It also revives public debate over accountability for the deadly drug war—a legacy issue that continues to divide Filipinos.

As of press time, the IBP, DOJ, and Department of National Defense have yet to release official statements regarding the complaint. DEF