Baste shuts down Senate rumors

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte remains unfazed by criticism of his decision to run for the Senate in May 2025.

“Now, why do you care if I want to run? What is it to you if that is my plan? Will they be mad if I ran for senator?” Duterte questioned during his “Basta Dabawenyo” podcast, which aired on his official Facebook page on July 29.

He clarified that he has no interest in pursuing a Senate seat, contrary to claims made by his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, on June 25, 2024. She had suggested that all the Dutertes, including their father, former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, would seek Senate positions.

“Wala na sa akong interes, wala na sa akong ambisyon, human ang akong kinabuhi naa diri sa Davao. Mao ni akong gusto, ganahan ko sa dagan… di man perpekto sa akong kinabuhi diri (I am not interested; it’s not my ambition. My life is here in Davao. This is where I want to be, and I am content with it)," he added.

However, Duterte admitted there might be a possibility of running for a higher office in the future. He added that working in Manila could be exhausting due to the insincerity and transactional nature of people there.

Vice President Sara Duterte had previously confirmed in a Cagayan de Oro interview that three Dutertes, including Davao City First District Representative Paolo Duterte, are preparing to run for Senate seats next year.

“Lahat sila raring na tumakbo eh. Si PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) senator, ‘yung kuya ko si Paolo Duterte, ‘yung congressman ngayon, senator. Si Sebastian Duterte (All of them are eager to run—PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte), my brother Paolo, and Sebastian),” she revealed.

Following these remarks, Rodrigo Duterte refuted the announcement, saying, “Maniwala kayo kay Inday? I-jamming ka niyan nang husto… Saan ka nakakita, tatay dalawang anak magtakbo [sa Senado]… Wag kayong kumagat kay Inday kasi ‘yan si Inday kagaya ko rin ‘yan (Believe Inday? She’s just playing around... How can two sons run for the Senate with their father? Don’t be fooled by Inday; she’s just like me),” he said, emphasizing that having both of his sons serve in the Senate with him would be “bizarre.”

This speculation has reignited the debate on dynastic politics in the Philippines and the challenges Congress faces in addressing political dynasties despite the 1987 Constitution’s ban. DEF