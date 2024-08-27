Baste slams PNP for overstepping boundaries at KOJC compound

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian Duterte criticized the Philippine National Police (PNP) for allegedly deviating from proper procedures in implementing an arrest warrant against "fugitive of justice" Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy.
Duterte’s August 26, 2024 statement came after tensions escalated when the PNP, led by BGen. Nicolas Torre III served the warrant at the KOJC compound on August 24.
Duterte expressed respect for the warrant’s execution but condemned what he described as excessive force and unauthorized occupation of the KOJC compound.
"However, we have observed that the PNP personnel led by General [Rommel] Marbil and General Torre are no longer following proper procedure in implementing the warrant especially the use of excessive force against innocent citizens and their unauthorized occupation at the KOJC compound," the mayor said.
He also expressed frustration over the ongoing police presence, which he believes inconveniences motorists, businesses, and the public.
"As much as I want to intervene, the police personnel will only listen to the PNP Chief and their Commander-In-Chief President [Ferdinand "Bongbong"] Marcos," Duterte said. "The public seeks clarification from the PNP, how long do you intend to stay at the KOJC property?"
In response, KOJC legal counsel Atty. Israelito Torreon questioned the legitimacy of the police's continued presence at the compound, arguing it was not part of the court-issued warrant.
PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo denied allegations of violence and chaos. She stated that the PNP did not start the conflict and criticized misinformation about the operation.
“Anyway to set the record straight, hindi po PNP ang nagsimula ng gulo. ‘Yung claim nila first day pa lang na pumasok doon na tahimik at nakiusap na payagan na tayo pumasok, kiniclaim kaagad nila pito ang namatay, maraming sugatan but until now, wala silang napapakita na pito or walong bangkay except for one na hindi naman ito direktang resulta nung pagpasok natin (To set the record straight, it was not the PNP that started the trouble. They claimed that on the first day, we entered quietly and asked to be allowed in, but they immediately reported seven dead and many injured. However, they have not produced evidence of these casualties, except for one person whose death was not directly caused by our entry),” she said.
Fajardo said the KOJC member who died of a heart attack during the onset of the operation on Saturday, August 24, within the 30-hectare KOJC Central Compound in Buhangin, Davao City was posted in the watch towers over the past four days. However, an SMNI video revealed that police allegedly blocked an ambulance, which had been called to respond to the KOJC member's incident, from entering the area.
In a separate statement, PRO-Davao emphasized its commitment "to implementing the law without fear or favor." They said that Quiboloy's "evasion of arrest necessitates action."
"Thus, this office is working to serve his warrant and provide him the opportunity to face his charges and undergo due process, which is necessary in his case," PRO-Davao said.
They also asked for the public's understanding, noting that they had been urging Quiboloy to surrender for nearly two months before initiating the operation last weekend.
Appeal to Dabawenyos
In his statement, Duterte reassured Dabawenyos that the city remains committed to "a peaceful and secure environment for all." He emphasized, "To my fellow Dabawenyos, maintaining safety and security is our top priority. We are dedicated to keeping our city peaceful and addressing any threats."
Duterte also voiced support for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) community but urged them to protest peacefully.
"We acknowledge the right of the members of the KOJC to protest. However, I am asking you to do it peacefully and refrain from doing activities that will disrupt traffic flow to ensure the safety of your members and the public," the mayor said.
This appeal followed the blockade of both lanes of the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway in Buhangin by KOJC members and supporters on Sunday evening, August 25. Their demonstration aimed to protest the ongoing police presence, which led to some arrests.
As of press time, KOJC members continue their protest, and police forces remain deployed in the area. RGL