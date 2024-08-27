Baste slams PNP for overstepping boundaries at KOJC compound

Duterte’s August 26, 2024 statement came after tensions escalated when the PNP, led by BGen. Nicolas Torre III served the warrant at the KOJC compound on August 24.

Duterte expressed respect for the warrant’s execution but condemned what he described as excessive force and unauthorized occupation of the KOJC compound.

"However, we have observed that the PNP personnel led by General [Rommel] Marbil and General Torre are no longer following proper procedure in implementing the warrant especially the use of excessive force against innocent citizens and their unauthorized occupation at the KOJC compound," the mayor said.

He also expressed frustration over the ongoing police presence, which he believes inconveniences motorists, businesses, and the public.

"As much as I want to intervene, the police personnel will only listen to the PNP Chief and their Commander-In-Chief President [Ferdinand "Bongbong"] Marcos," Duterte said. "The public seeks clarification from the PNP, how long do you intend to stay at the KOJC property?"

In response, KOJC legal counsel Atty. Israelito Torreon questioned the legitimacy of the police's continued presence at the compound, arguing it was not part of the court-issued warrant.

PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo denied allegations of violence and chaos. She stated that the PNP did not start the conflict and criticized misinformation about the operation.

“Anyway to set the record straight, hindi po PNP ang nagsimula ng gulo. ‘Yung claim nila first day pa lang na pumasok doon na tahimik at nakiusap na payagan na tayo pumasok, kiniclaim kaagad nila pito ang namatay, maraming sugatan but until now, wala silang napapakita na pito or walong bangkay except for one na hindi naman ito direktang resulta nung pagpasok natin (To set the record straight, it was not the PNP that started the trouble. They claimed that on the first day, we entered quietly and asked to be allowed in, but they immediately reported seven dead and many injured. However, they have not produced evidence of these casualties, except for one person whose death was not directly caused by our entry),” she said.

Fajardo said the KOJC member who died of a heart attack during the onset of the operation on Saturday, August 24, within the 30-hectare KOJC Central Compound in Buhangin, Davao City was posted in the watch towers over the past four days. However, an SMNI video revealed that police allegedly blocked an ambulance, which had been called to respond to the KOJC member's incident, from entering the area.