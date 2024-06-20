Baste slams Sen. Go anew

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian Duterte slammed former senator Christopher "Bong Go anew", even criticizing the latter for using his father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, for "publicity."

The mayor shared photos of Go along with the former president in his recent Facebook post on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The photos were posted by the senator's page, denying social media posts that the former president has died.

"There is time, a time for everything and the time is now to stand against tyranny Mr. Bong Go," the young Duterte said.

He added, "Sige ra kag selfie nga naay ayuda ginahatag and if not selfie ana akong amahan kay gamiton nimo for publicity."

He continued criticizing Go for not taking a stand, saying that Go could not stand alone in politics.

“Read your own caption and reflect if you are really actually doing what you are saying," he said.

The mayor also called his father's long-time aide "pussy,” a slang for “coward.”

The young Duterte has already criticized Go recently for continuing to be silent on the issues the city is currently facing.

Duterte told members of the media during the Hakbang ng Maisug prayer rally in Angeles, Pampanga on Monday, June 17, that Go should make a stand on the issues his hometown is facing for he is an elected official.

“Ikaw, if you’re an elected official, you’re supposed to voice out… what the people… need and want [for] he is in a high[er] position,” the mayor said in an interview posted on Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa Facebook page.

Duterte said the senator still has the chance to redeem himself, and even challenge him to speak out, whom he said he voted for in the 2019 senatorial elections.

As of presstime, Go has not issued any statement regarding the mayor's tirades. RGL