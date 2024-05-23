Baste stands up for accountability

"Ibutang nako akong kaugalingon sa ubos ninyo (I will put myself beneath you)," Duterte stated in a Facebook post on Monday, May 20. However, he didn't expand on his statement further.

The youngest son of former president Rodrigo Duterte has openly voiced his discontent with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s administration.

The mayor criticized the administration for prioritizing politics over the people's well-being and accused them of aligning with adversaries of the previous administration, citing the revival of peace talks with insurgents as an example.

"Mr. President, kung wala kay gugma ug wala kay aspiration sa nasud, resign (Mr. President, if you do not have love or aspiration for the country, resign),” Duterte said during the ‘Hakbang ng Maisug-Leaders Forum for Transparency, Accountability, Peace, and Security, at the Grand Men Seng Hotel, Magallanes, Davao City on January 28, 2024.

Duterte, who has been participating in political rallies against the proposed people's initiative (PI), mentioned during the opening of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw on March 1, 2024, that he received a letter from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) rebuking him for his "disturbing and vulgar" remarks during a prayer rally in Cebu.

Recently, Duterte criticized the government for disrespecting the people of Davao del Norte by suspending Governor Edwin “Kuya Gov” Jubahib during a peace rally on April 14, 2024, at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City.

