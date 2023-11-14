Baste to newly-elected brgy officials: Focus on serving

“Ayaw ninyo padugaya gyud, ang pinakaimportante kay wala gyud moy backlog bitaw sa inyung mga trabaho kung naa moy madunggan adtui dayun tarunga dayun ang problema para wala namoy madunggan, mahuman na (Make sure not to delay your work; the crucial part is having no backlogs in your tasks. If you hear of any issues, address them immediately to resolve problems and avoid complications),” Duterte said.

He underscored the significance of utilizing the first year of service efficiently, taking action in the second year, and preparing for the next election in the third year.

Despite facing opposition, Duterte encouraged officials to concentrate on their administrative duties and prioritize the well-being of the people.

“Kini nga trabaho man gyud iwit gyud nimo huna-hunaon imong kaugalingon una gyud permente ang imuhang mga constituents (In this line of work, always prioritize your constituents over yourself),” Duterte said.

Vicky P. Sarcena, Department of the Interior and Local Government-Davao City (DILG-Davao City) director, emphasized in her speech that the oath of office is not just a formality but a contract between officials and the people who elected them. He urged officials to fulfill their promises and lead by example.

Meanwhile, in a media interview, newly elected Barangay Captain Omar Duterte of Buhangin Proper said that he would seek advice from experienced leaders and focus on addressing issues such as the sewage system and curbing illegal activities like gambling.