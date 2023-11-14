Baste to newly-elected brgy officials: Focus on serving

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, who led the oath-taking ceremony for barangay officials from the 182 barangays at the Almendras Gym Davao City Recreational Center on Monday afternoon, November 13, advised them not to be swayed by political drama but to focus on serving their communities and preventing backlogs in their work.
“Ayaw ninyo padugaya gyud, ang pinakaimportante kay wala gyud moy backlog bitaw sa inyung mga trabaho kung naa moy madunggan adtui dayun tarunga dayun ang problema para wala namoy madunggan, mahuman na (Make sure not to delay your work; the crucial part is having no backlogs in your tasks. If you hear of any issues, address them immediately to resolve problems and avoid complications),” Duterte said.
He underscored the significance of utilizing the first year of service efficiently, taking action in the second year, and preparing for the next election in the third year.
Despite facing opposition, Duterte encouraged officials to concentrate on their administrative duties and prioritize the well-being of the people.
“Kini nga trabaho man gyud iwit gyud nimo huna-hunaon imong kaugalingon una gyud permente ang imuhang mga constituents (In this line of work, always prioritize your constituents over yourself),” Duterte said.
Vicky P. Sarcena, Department of the Interior and Local Government-Davao City (DILG-Davao City) director, emphasized in her speech that the oath of office is not just a formality but a contract between officials and the people who elected them. He urged officials to fulfill their promises and lead by example.
Meanwhile, in a media interview, newly elected Barangay Captain Omar Duterte of Buhangin Proper said that he would seek advice from experienced leaders and focus on addressing issues such as the sewage system and curbing illegal activities like gambling.
In a separate interview, Gilbert "Gigi" Pasaol Mata Sr., the newly elected barangay captain of Barangay 5-A, expressed happiness over winning the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Elections despite facing a well-known opponent, Edgar Ibuyan, Sr. Mata pledged to address the needs of the people and bring the barangay closer to the community.
“Gusto namo nga kung unsa may kinahanglan sa katawhan sa Bankerohan amo nang mahatag gyud sa ilaha ug ang amo pud plano sa akoang council na ang barangay mao na ang amoang dalaon sa purok kay para mahibal-an namo ang ilang mga mulo or problema (We aim to address the needs of the people in Bankerohan by providing them with the necessary support. Our plan, as my council and I envision it, involves bringing the barangay closer to the purok level, allowing us to better understand their grievances and concerns),” Mata said.
DILG Local Government Capability Development Division (LGCDD) Chief Camille E. Flores informed elected officials about the turnover of properties, financial records, documents, and accountabilities.
Officials were reminded that they could assume office on the day they took their oath, and those who missed the oath-taking would only assume office after taking their oath.
The DILG will conduct Barangay Newly Elected Officials (BNEO) training in the first week of December 2023 to orient officials on their duties and responsibilities for the first 100 days. RGP