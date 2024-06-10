Baste urges city workers to focus on jobs amid suspension rumors

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte emphasized that government personnel should continue their duties regardless of any rumors about his alleged suspension.

Speaking at the Barangayan Serbisyo Caravan at Kapitan Tomas Monteverde Sr. Elementary School on June 8, Duterte stressed the importance of maintaining the state of the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Davao and keeping the city peaceful.

“Chismis lang man na hulaton nato og muabot na gyud, mao na padayun lang mo (It is just a rumor, let us wait for it. That is why [government personnel] should just continue your job),” he said.

Duterte acknowledged that politics is messy and involves a lot of conflict, with each politician having their style and interests.

He urged government workers to focus on their responsibilities, as their wages are funded by taxpayers.

“Ug mawala man ko, okay rana, edi maka bakasyon ko (If I’m gone, that’s okay. At least I can get a vacation),” he ended.

On the same day, Duterte changed his profile picture on his Facebook account to the picture of the First District Representative of Leyte, Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez. The picture had a frame with the message “Protect the constitution, I stand with CM Baste Duterte.”

The suspension rumors were fueled by former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who claimed during an SMNI News program that Duterte is the next target of an alleged suspension orchestrated by the current administration.

“Isususpende daw ang ating mayor Baste Duterte, totoo po yan, yan po ay isang impormasyon na nakarating na hindi lang sakin at pati na rin doon sa taga Davao (They will suspend Mayor Baste Duterte, that is true. That information has not only reached me but also the people of Davao),” he said.

“Hindi lang po dahil siya ay Duterte kundi siya po talaga ay simbolo, modelo, ng maisug na Pilipino kaya nga po ang sinasabi natin kung matotoo nga itong pagsususpinde hindi lang po ito dagok sa pamilyang Duterte, ito po ay dagok sa buong sambayanang Pilipino (Not only because he is a Duterte, but also because he is a symbol, a model, of a courageous Filipino. If this suspension comes true, it will not only be a big blow to the Duterte family but also to the entire Filipino community,” he continued),” he added.

Roque's comments came a day after President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. led the Presidential Assistance to Farmers and Fisherfolk Families (Paff) in the Davao Region. RGP