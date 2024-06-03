Baste urges DPWH-Davao to end unnecessary road destruction

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has urged the Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao) to prioritize repairing damaged roads and constructing new ones rather than destroying roads in good condition.

In a statement on June 1, 2024, following the department's presentation to the 20th City Council, Duterte reiterated the City Government of Davao's stance: "DPWH must prioritize the repair of damaged roads and the construction of new road networks instead of destroying roads that are clearly in good condition.”

The mayor said that the DPWH should focus on repairing the many damaged roads within their jurisdiction in the city. He criticized the department’s practices, stating that they have led to traffic congestion and compromised the safety and security of Davao's residents.

“We will not tolerate this bad practice in the city as it does not promote the interest of the people of Davao,” he said. “We insist that DPWH must act swiftly, fix and restore in better condition all roads they have already damaged before trying to destroy new roads within Davao City.”

Previously, on March 1, 2024, during the Pasiugdang Pagsaulog, Duterte asked residents to be patient with the city's traffic situation, acknowledging that Davao is still developing and has a long way to go regarding mass public transportation.

He subsequently released a statement on March 6, calling on DPWH to address the city's construction and destruction of roads.

The City Council highlighted these concerns on March 19, 2024, urging DPWH-Davao to communicate and coordinate more effectively with the local government on project delays affecting road works.

Several councilors expressed concerns about unfinished road works in their areas, which have contributed to traffic congestion.

On April 30, 2024, DPWH-Davao spokesperson Dean Ortiz acknowledged the council's concerns, saying that that they had collaborated with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) and other relevant parties to conduct inspections, with results to be presented at an upcoming traffic management meeting. RGP