Baste urges Romualdez to return with additional aid

“Martin balik diri sunod bulan, please, balik diri. Kung gusto nimo palakpakan ka namo, palakpakan ka namo. Balik diri. Kuwang pa. Sa hasol na gihatag nimo diri sa Davao, kuwang pa. Balik diri sunod bulan kay kuyaw man kaha ka. Naa man kaha mo'y kuwarta, guwapo inyong programa. Balik mo diri sunod bulan (Martin, come back next month. If you want applause, we’ll give it to you. Come back. The aid provided wasn’t enough. With all the hassle you caused here in Davao, it’s still insufficient. Return next month if you truly have the funds and programs. Show us what you can do),” Duterte said during a pre-recorded episode of Basta Dabawenyo posted on his YouTube channel on September 9.

Duterte pointed out that with a population of 1.5 million in Davao, the current P2.5 billion is insufficient. He expressed disappointment that Romualdez, who may run for president in 2028, had not offered more support and urged him to come back with additional funds to benefit the people of Davao.

Leo Magno, secretary of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), reported that about P1 billion in cash was distributed to 200,000 beneficiaries during the BPSF held on September 5 and 6 at the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep). Of these beneficiaries, 150,000 received aid through the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (Akap) and 50,000 through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program. Additionally, 38 agencies provided 57 services, and 500,000 kilos of rice were given out.

Intention

The BPSF aims to make government services more accessible and efficient.

However, Duterte expressed skepticism about the event’s true intentions, suggesting it may be used to advance political agendas rather than genuinely address Davao’s needs.

He criticized the long lines that beneficiaries endured and questioned the sincerity of the aid provided.

“Kamo manghatag mo ihatag nalang ninyo. Ngano paantuson pa man ninyo nang mga pobre, kung manghatag man lang mo, or gusto ra ninyo ipirma sa mga nawng nila na sa inyo gikan kuno (If you’re giving aid, just give it. Why make the poor suffer through long lines? Are you only doing this to get their signatures for your political gain?),” he added.

Duterte also noted concerns about realigned government budgets, suggesting that the frequent aid distributions might be a strategy to garner votes.

While he acknowledged the value of relief aid, he proposed focusing on concrete programs that benefit both the people and the government, advocating for stronger economic and infrastructure initiatives.

Romualdez has yet to respond to Duterte’s challenge.

‘No politics’

In a previous report, Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Representative Margarita “Atty. Migs” Nograles noted that despite political tensions, there was strong support for holding the BPSF in Davao City. She discussed with Romualdez the importance of addressing the city's needs through the event. She said that Romualdez's focus remains on serving the people rather than engaging in local politics.

Romualdez highlighted that bringing the BPSF to Davao and Mindanao aims to ensure residents in these areas access essential services. He described the BPSF, initiated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as a poverty alleviation project reflecting “malasakit” or care for the people.

He also noted Congress's commitment to public-benefit legislation and budgeting. Recent political tensions between the Dutertes and Marcos involve issues like proposed amendments to the 1987 Philippine Constitution. RGL