Baste warns drug pushers: You will pay in due time

DAVAO City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte delivered a stern warning to drug pushers operating in the city, particularly those endangering children and young people, during the opening of Pasko Fiesta 2025, Thursday afternoon, November 27, at Rizal Park, San Pedro Square, Davao City.

In his address, Duterte said he has received multiple reports of illegal drug activities that have already destroyed families and affected young lives. He emphasized that children are among the most vulnerable victims, with some reportedly being forced into drug use or exploited in the trade.

“Karon medyo naa koy nadunggan kabahin sa mga pusher, sa mga kinabuhi nga inyong ginaguba, kanang mga bata nga inyong ginapakaon og shabu. Timani-i ninyo, pabayron ta mo pag-abot sa panahon,” the mayor warned, highlighting the consequences drug pushers will face in due time”

(I’ve been hearing reports about you pushers—about the lives you’re destroying, including the children you’re feeding with shabu. Remember this: in time, you will pay for what you’ve done.)

The mayor also cautioned individuals involved in the illegal drug trade that accountability will eventually catch up with them. He noted that, for now, they may feel unthreatened—referencing a public comment made by Senator Imee Marcos about her brother, President Bongbong Marcos Jr. but warned that this sense of safety will not last.

Duterte explained that the city government has already begun documenting the names of individuals suspected of drug involvement. He stressed that this effort is meant to curb the harm being inflicted on families and to protect the minds and well-being of the city’s youth, who are often the most affected by drug proliferation.

The mayor’s statements come amid renewed efforts by Davao City authorities to crack down on illegal drug activities. Local government units, barangay officials, and law enforcement agencies are reportedly coordinating to track down pushers and prevent the proliferation of drugs, particularly among the youth.

Mayor Baste’s remarks drew attention from residents and civic groups, with many expressing support for his strong stance on protecting children from the influence of illegal substances. DEF