'Basyang' halts classes in Davao

SEVERAL local government units in the Davao Region have suspended classes and raised their status to Blue Alert following the weather advisory issued by the state weather bureau on the possible heavy rainfall brought by Tropical Storm Basyang.

The City Government of Davao has suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools following the state weather bureau's placing the city under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 due to Tropical Storm Basyang.

Classes are suspended from February 5 to 6, 2026.

Municipalities in Davao de Oro that suspended their classes due to the tropical storm are New Bataan, Compostela, Maragusan, Montevista, Nabunturan, Mawab, Maco, Pantukan, Mabini, Monkayo, and Laak.

The provincial government suspended work in all government offices through a memorandum. However, offices that render emergency services would continue their operations. The provincial government also advised its employees to prioritize safety, remain alert, and continuously monitor advisories from official offices.

Also, municipalities in Davao del Norte that suspended their classes are Panabo City, Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), Sto. Tomas, San Isidro, Kapalong, Carmen, New Corella, Braulio E. Dujali, Asuncion, and Talaingod.

Blue Alert for emergency operations

Meanwhile, the disaster teams in Igacos, Tagum, and Davao have raised their operations center status to Blue Alert.

The Blue Alert status was raised after the low-pressure area (LPA) monitored development into Tropical Storm Basyang. The raising of the alert status signals the strengthening of monitoring around the island and ensuring faster mobilization to safeguard the public, especially those in high-risk areas.

The Coast Guard Southeastern Mindanao also issued sea travel advisory number 001-2026, suspending the operations of all watercrafts within Southern Mindanao traversing Luzon and the Visayas.

All vessels and watercraft departing from Southeastern Mindanao and heading toward or transiting the Visayas Region are also suspended.

“Mariners, vessel operators, and passengers are reminded to adhere to the provisions of PCG Memorandum Circular 02-23, which outlines the Revised Guidelines on the Movement of Vessels During Heavy Weather,” the advisory said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development–Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) reported that three provinces in the region may be affected by the tropical storm: Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro.

Lennon Remotigue, disaster response operations management, information, and communication focal person of DSWD-Davao, said that in preparation for the tropical storm, the department has P3 million in standby funds to be utilized for mobile kitchens, the handling of welfare goods, 91,807 family food packs, and 26,259 non-food items.

DSWD-Davao has prepositioned family food packs across the region, with 6,970 in Davao Oriental, 8,031 in Davao de Oro, 2,776 in Davao del Norte, 2,822 in Davao del Sur, and 3,938 in Davao Occidental.

In a report by the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa), as of 8 p.m. on February 4, 2026, Tropical Depression Basyang, which was being monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), had developed into a tropical storm with the international name Penha. RGP