Baterbonia family visits NHA-awarded condo unit

THE family of Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia was able to visit the condominium unit at the Madayaw Residences, which was awarded to them by the National Housing Authority.

The family of the late basketball player, which included Rene’s father Rene Senior and mother Ruvelyn arrived at the Madayaw Residences in Bangkal, Davao City on Friday (July 3) at around 9 a.m. They were received by NHA-XI personnel Officer-In-Charge Division Manager A Shirley Brion, District 2 Manager Gerold Namoc, Regional Technical Head Engr. Ariel Puyos ug Estate Management Unit Head Noel Aleria.

The condominium unit is a fully tiled 42-square meter space with two bedrooms, one bathroom, a dining and kitchen area, and a terrace. The unit costs around P2.26 million.

The property was awarded by NHA General Manager Joeben Tai to the family of the celebrated young basketball player from Talacogon Agusan del Sur.

“Malugod po nating ipinagkaloob ang isang condominium unit sa naulilang pamilya ng yumaong student-athlete na si Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia, bilang simbolo ng ating pakikiisa at suporta sa kanilang pagharap sa bagong yugto ng kanilang buhay.” NHA General Manager Tai said.

(We have warmly turned over a condominium unit to the bereaved family of the late student-athlete, Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ Baterbonia, as a symbol of our solidarity and support as they face a new chapter in their lives.)

He added that NHA XI remains committed to promoting initiatives that offer hope and opportunity to every Filipino.

“Patuloy po nating isusulong ang mga programang nagbibigay ng pag-asa at pagkakataon sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Sapagkat sa NHA, ang bawat tahanang naipagkakaloob ay hindi lamang isang estruktura—ito ay pundasyon ng mas maayos, mas ligtas, at mas magandang kinabukasan,” he said.

(We will continue to champion programs that bring hope and opportunity to every Filipino family. Because at NHA, every home provided is not just a structure—it is the foundation of a better, safer, and brighter future.)

Apart from the unit, the contractor of Madayaw Residences Bilrey Construction, through the owners spouses Billy and April de Leon, provided the Baterbonia family with appliances like television, aircon units, refrigerator, washing machine, microwave oven, and an induction cooker.

The Baterbonia family extended their heartfelt appreciation to NHA XI and to Bilrey Construction for this invaluable support. The unit is provided as a full, cost-free housing grant, requiring zero monetary payment from the family.

“Dako akong pasalamat wala nako gigahom na ani diay ang inyong gugma pud sa akong anak,” said Ruvelyn Baterbonia during the formal turnover of the awarded unit on July 4.

(I am very grateful, I did not expect that this is how much you loved my child)

When he was still alive, Bobet wished to move his family to Davao City so his mother Ruvelyn could look after the schooling of his youngest sibling.

The condominium is also near Ateneo de Davao Senior High campus in Bangkal. Bobet spent two years as a Ateneo Senior High varsity player where they gained the right to represent Davao Region in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa. He was among the key players that towed the team to a historic Secondary Boys Basketball gold medal, the first for Davao Region.

Bobet along with the Davao Eagles team earned the right to represent the country in the 14th ASEAN School Games where they also won the gold. During the 66th Palarong Pambansa held in Agusan del Sur, Bobet and the Davao Eagles team finished second.

The silver medal finish in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa would be Bobet’s last stint playing for Ateneo de Davao and the Davao Region as he would supposedly embark on a collegiate playing career for the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles. However on June 8 during a team training at a beach in Dipaculao, Aurora, Bobet and teammate Divine Adili drowned to their deaths, a case where charges were recommended by authorities against several Blue Eagles team officials. PIA DAVAO