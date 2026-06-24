Baterbonia laid to rest in Agusan del Sur

TALACOGON, Agusan del Sur — The loudest sound Wednesday morning, June 24, 2026, was not the prayers, the eulogies, or even the applause that had accompanied Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia’s final journey.

It was a mother’s cry.

As family members gathered around Bobet’s casket for one last farewell before his burial at Barangay Labnig Memorial Cemetery, grief finally overcame the strength that Rovelyn Baterbonia had fought to hold together for more than two weeks.

Sixteen days after her son’s death on June 8, the reality of goodbye had arrived.

Beside her stood her husband, Rene, quietly fanning her and offering comfort as she struggled through waves of sorrow. Around them, Bobet’s siblings, relatives, and closest friends tried to remain composed. But when their mother broke down, so did they.

The tears came all at once.

For a family that had spent days receiving mourners, expressing gratitude, and sharing stories about a young man beloved across the country, Wednesday was no longer about public tributes.

It was about loss.

It was about a mother saying goodbye to her son.

The funeral Mass began shortly after 8 a.m. at the Talacogon Municipal Evacuation and Gymnasium, where thousands gathered for one final glimpse of the 18-year-old basketball standout whose death left an entire community in mourning.

Before the service ended, Rovelyn addressed supporters and thanked everyone who had stood with their family during the wake.

She expressed gratitude to local government officials, police officers, volunteers, civic workers, relatives, friends and countless supporters who helped make the nine-day wake and funeral arrangements possible.

She thanked those who extended financial assistance, offered condolences, sent prayers, and simply showed up.

Many had traveled long distances to pay their respects. Rovelyn acknowledged the thousands who had come to mourn with the family.

“Kabalo ko niabot mo diri tungod sa inyong gugma sa akong anak (I know you came because you loved my son),” she told the crowd.

Many, she believed, would have been deeply saddened had they been unable to make the journey to say goodbye.

She then apologized to anyone the family might not have personally greeted or accommodated during the long days of mourning. The crowds had been overwhelming, and so was the grief. Yet her message was clear: the family would never forget the compassion, prayers, and presence of those who walked with them as they laid Bobet to rest.

Then, unable to continue, she stopped speaking.

The pain was simply too much.

The previous night had already foreshadowed what the family would endure during the burial.

As thousands of supporters filled the gymnasium for Tuesday’s necrological service, Rovelyn carried the burden of a mother preparing to say goodbye to her son. Surrounded by family and watched over by medical personnel on standby, she struggled through the evening’s events.

Eventually, loved ones escorted her to a nearby resting area inside the facility, where she could recover from the emotional toll of the gathering.

Yet Wednesday’s farewell proved even harder.

As the family gathered around the casket before it was sealed, Rovelyn stood beside her son one last time.

Witnesses watched as she spoke softly to him.

She appeared to thank him.

She appeared to tell him goodbye.

Then she wept again.

Around her, family members who had spent days trying to stay strong could no longer hold back their emotions.

One by one, they broke into tears.

Nearby supporters cried with them.

Others bowed their heads in silence.

The heartbreak rippled through the crowd.

Outside the tent reserved for family members, close friends, and guests, some supporters briefly chanted “Hustisya! Hustisya!” before stopping after the presiding priest appealed for calm and asked everyone to respect the family’s moment of grief.

Under the scorching morning heat, thousands remained in place.

They waited patiently.

They prayed.

They mourned.

Many had never met Bobet personally.

Yet many felt as though they had lost someone from their own family.

Among those who attended the funeral were Senator Robin Padilla and his sibling, BB Gandanghari, lawyer Israelito Torreon, members of the Baterbonia family, local officials, and former teammates from the Davao Region Athletic Association secondary boys basketball team.

Head coach Jess Linus Evangelio joined players who shared the court with Bobet during historic campaigns, including Davao Region’s gold-medal finish in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte and its silver-medal run in the 2026 games hosted by Agusan del Sur.

Representatives of sports patron Mark Anthony Cayetano’s family also attended.

Agusan del Sur Gov. Santiago “Santi” Cane Jr. arrived during the burial rites and presented a commendation recognizing Bobet as the Most Valuable Player of the Governor’s Cup basketball tournament.

The Department of Education likewise honored him as a member of the 2026 Palarong Pambansa Mythical Team in the secondary boys basketball division.

Those recognitions joined a growing list of awards, citations, and tributes bestowed upon him after his death.

On Tuesday, Philippine Basketball Association players Scottie Thompson and Nards Pinto visited the wake. Actress Sofia Andres also paid her respects.

Yet amid the honors, medals, and accolades, the tributes often returned to the same theme.

People did not remember Bobet solely as a basketball star.

They remembered him as a son.

A brother.

A friend.

A young man whose devotion to family matched his passion for the game he loved.

For many in his hometown, he was “the Son of Talacogon.”

For others, he was “the Pride of Mindanao.”

Some called him the “People’s MVP.”

But the titles that mattered most were the simplest ones.

The loving son who never forgot his parents.

The brother who remained close to his family.

The young athlete who carried the dreams of his hometown with humility.

As the funeral procession finally moved toward Barangay Labnig Memorial Cemetery, supporters lined the route for a final farewell.

Some raised prayers.

Some lit candles.

Others wiped away tears.

Many simply watched in silence.

The cheers that once followed Bobet on basketball courts across the country had faded.

In their place came a quieter tribute.

A community grieving together.

A family learning to live with an absence that can never truly be filled.

And a mother whose tears revealed what no award, recognition, or public tribute ever could:

That behind the athlete loved by thousands was a son loved beyond measure. MLSA