Bato: Masked cops intimidate public at KOJC checkpoint

DABAWENYO Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa finds the wearing of face masks of police personnel deployed at the checkpoints mounted near the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) "intimidating."

Dela Rosa presided over the second part of the Senate hearing on Tuesday, August 20, on the excessive force operation at the KOJC compound, where he asked Davao City Police Office (DCPO) acting director PCol. Hansel Marantan why his men deployed at the checkpoint always wear masks.

Marantan answered that it was to protect them from dust, which the senator, a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, did not find convincing.

"Don't tell me that. Alikabok. Naka-mask kayo lahat 24/7? I'm just wondering lahat ng police naka-mask. This is very intimidating," dela Rosa said.

He also questioned the absence of nameplates of the deployed police personnel.

The senator advised the DCPO chief to be more "friendly" to passing motorists, and make some adjustments at the checkpoints, clarifying that he is not urging the police to dismantle their checkpoints or even stop searching for fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

"That would be for the benefit of everyone... Pero ngayon feeling intimidated na ang tao (But at present, the public is already feeling intimidated)...," he said.

Dela Rosa narrated his experience while returning to the city last week. He noticed that all police deployed at the checkpoint wore masks.

"Tinanong ko 'yung mga patrol man, 'Dong, is that face mask part of your uniform talaga? Wala namang Covid[-19] ngayon ah. Bakit kayo lahat naka-face mask, ano kaya yan, intimidating factor ba 'yang ginagawa ninyo?' (I asked a patrol man, ‘Sir, is that face mask part of your uniform? There isn’t Covid anymore, why all of you are wearing face masks, what is that for, for intimidating factor?),” he said, adding that the enforcer did not directly respond.

The senator said he would just raise his concern to the commanders.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, who was present during the hearing, said he would discuss the matter with the DCPO and the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao).

The senator, who also previously served as DCPO chief, admitted that he is confused since he has the heart for the entire police institution, and is also a supporter of the KOJC in their current situation.

"Mahal ko itong mga police. Ako rin ay tubong [taga-Davao], mahal ko itong taga-Kingdom of Jesus Christ... Kaya I am caught in between (I love the police. I am also Davao-born, and I love the KOJC… that’s why I am caught in between)," dela Rosa said.

He also shared that since the issue broke out, most Dabawenyos have shifted their admiration to the police.

"Taga-Davao ako, randam ko 'yung sentimento ng mga tao ng Dabaw. Right now, kahit anong sabihin natin sa police, ay nagbago (I am from Davao, I feel the sentiments of the Dabawenyos. Right now, whatever we tell about the police, all have changed)," the senator said to Abalos.

Dela Rosa, on the other hand, told Marantan that he's "alienating" himself from the community as his focus seems to be on arresting Quiboloy and his other co-accused.

“It pains me... Police ako ng Davao City. Nararamdaman ko talaga na galit 'yung mga tao sa kanilang local police (I was a Davao City police. I feel that Dabawenyos now are angry to their local police) ," he said.

KOJC members have voiced their discomfort with the recent deployment of armed personnel in the compound, a month after the controversial serving of the arrest warrant of the pastor on June 10, 2024.

PRO-Davao Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III said in a previous report that his men are only doing their functions as police, and not to harass them.

Dela Rosa said the entire police are just taking orders from the higher-ups.

"Ang sa akin lang, pag hindi natin 'to na-address, darating ang punto na baka magrebelde na ang buong Davao City laban sa gobyerno, laban sa PNP (As for me, if we don’t address this issue, we will come to a point when all the people of Davao City will rebel against the government, against the PNP)," he said. RGL