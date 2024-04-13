BCT Robo Aces overall runner-up in PH Robothon

THE Brokenshire College of Toril (BCT) Robo Aces emerged as overall runner-up during the 9th Philippine Robothon at St. Paul College, Pasig City.
Dann Gregory Allexis Morillo, Ace Gabriel Yrogirog, and Aslanie Marsangca clinched the championship title of the mini robot challenger under the senior category.
Yrogirog, in an interview with SunStar Davao on Thursday afternoon, April 11, 2024, at BCT, said that their primary objective during the competition was to swiftly develop a functional robot. He expressed surprise at their victory, especially considering that their robot was of standard size.
“Mapansin man gyud namo sa lain nga dagko ilang robots pero hinay mudagan kay bug-at man ilang weight (We noticed that other teams had larger robots that moved slowly due to their weight),” he said.
Teammates Ian Jay Judiadan, Arthur Vizcayno, and JZ Vohn Paniamogan ruled the mini robot challenge junior’s category.
The school's all-female team, comprising Miya Shane Magbuhos, Daniela Gabawa, and Julian Lorraine Saan, earned runner-up honors in the junior category of the mini robot challenge.
Gabawa expressed pride in their team's achievement, encouraging girls interested in robotics not to hesitate to join.
“Intimidating and overwhelming talaga siya at first pero if you compete with friends, people that you are comfortable with, then ma overcome gyud nimo imong fears because ma enjoy na nimo siya (It can be intimidating and overwhelming at first, but if you compete with friends, people you're comfortable with, you can overcome your fears and truly enjoy the experience),” she said.
Meanwhile, DK Rophe Paniamogan, Brandon James Roy, and Remlan James Gabutero received distinction honors.
Abbas Johnny Pumbaya Jr., one of the coaches of BCT Robo Aces, revealed that the school plans to integrate robotics into the Mathematics curriculum for students at all levels starting from the academic year 2024 to 2025.
He highlighted how students could apply concepts like angles and unit conversion through robotics.
“It has been integrated sa Math, bale yung tawag is Math with robotics…BCT is planning na mag start na sa Grade 1 until senior high (We've integrated robotics into Math, a subject we refer to as Math with robotics. BCT intends to start this from Grade 1 up to senior high),” he said.
Glory Fie Betonio, another coach of BCT Robo Aces, said that the students have even competed internationally, participating in events in China and Malaysia. She said they are preparing for the upcoming Robothon, aiming to reclaim the overall championship title they won in 2023.
The Robo Aces club at BCT consists of 50 students and has been actively involved in promoting robotics in Davao City since its establishment in 2019. RGP