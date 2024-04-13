BCT Robo Aces overall runner-up in PH Robothon

Dann Gregory Allexis Morillo, Ace Gabriel Yrogirog, and Aslanie Marsangca clinched the championship title of the mini robot challenger under the senior category.

Yrogirog, in an interview with SunStar Davao on Thursday afternoon, April 11, 2024, at BCT, said that their primary objective during the competition was to swiftly develop a functional robot. He expressed surprise at their victory, especially considering that their robot was of standard size.

“Mapansin man gyud namo sa lain nga dagko ilang robots pero hinay mudagan kay bug-at man ilang weight (We noticed that other teams had larger robots that moved slowly due to their weight),” he said.