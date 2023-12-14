BDO bags multiple awards, named as PH’s Best Bank for the 12th time

BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) was recognized as the Best Bank in the Philippines for the 12th year by Hong Kong-based institutional investment publication Alpha Southeast Asia at the 17th Best Financial Institution Awards 2023.

BDO is the country’s largest bank in terms of total assets, loans, deposits, and trust funds under management. The Bank has the country’s largest distribution network, with over 1,600 consolidated operating branches and more than 4,700 ATMs nationwide. It also has 16 international offices in Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Extensive digital banking solutions are available to make banking easier, faster, and more secure for its clients.

BDO also received the Best Cash Management Bank in the Philippines award for the 8th consecutive year. BDO consistently provides streamlined and agile solutions to address clients’ needs in managing their cash flow requirements through the Bank’s efficient payments and collections processes supported by its enhanced digital technology.

In addition to these awards, BDO Capital & Investment Corporation (BDO Capital), a majority-owned subsidiary of BDO Unibank, Inc., was named the Best Investment Bank in the Philippines (for the 13th time) and the Best Bond House in the Philippines (for the 10th time). BDO Capital continues to retain market leadership in the domestic investment banking industry with the company’s solid capital strength and stability, strong distribution capability, and customer-centric approach with its customized, optimal solutions to achieve clients’, issuers’, and investors’ business goals.

Alpha Southeast Asia evaluated the performance of financial institutions from a business and strategic performance perspective including major strategic initiatives such as digital transformation and new business launches. The judges also assessed the deals and transaction volumes of financial institutions from June 1, 2022 – May 31, 2023.

“We are truly grateful for this honor. Addressing the evolving needs of our customers is at the core of everything we do. These awards are for our passionate and hard-working team members, the driving force behind our success.” said Nestor V. Tan, President and CEO of BDO Unibank.

Apart from Alpha Southeast Asia Awards, BDO Unibank has received numerous accolades internationally from prestigious publications and organizations such as Finance Asia, Asiamoney, The Asian Banker, The Asset, Asian Banking & Finance, Asian Investor, Corporate Governance Asia, Enterprise Asia, Euromoney, Forbes, Global Finance, Institutional Investor, IJ Global, Reader’s Digest, and World Finance.PR