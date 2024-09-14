BDO Capital remains PH’s top investment house

BDO Capital & Investment Corporation (BDO Capital) received the highest honor as Investment House of the Year for the 7th year at the 9th Investment House Association of the Philippines (IHAP) Awards 2024.

This event also marked the Association's 50th Anniversary, highlighting the significance of BDO Capital’s achievement. BDO Capital consistently excels in delivering best-in-class investment banking services across various product lines in the Philippine capital markets.

In addition to this recognition, BDO Capital received the Best Equity House for the 6th year, Best Fixed Income House for the 9th consecutive time, and Best Project Finance House for the 7th year.

These accolades highlight BDO Capital’s outstanding track record in underwriting and arranging financing for significant projects in industries such as energy and transportation, which are critical to the country's economic growth.

BDO Capital earned the Deal of the Year (large cap category) and Project Finance Deal of the Year awards for serving as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner for SMC’s Mass Rail Transit 7 Inc.’s (MRT-7) PHP 100 billion Syndicated Loan Term Facility.

MRT-7 represents the single largest-ever peso-denominated syndicated term loan in the Philippines to successfully close and is a pivotal project under the Marcos administration’s “Build Better, More” infrastructure program, expected to significantly improve mass transportation in the country.

BDO Capital also won the Deal of the Year and Best Equity Deal awards (small to medium cap category) for serving as a Joint Issue Manager and Joint Lead Underwriter for the PHP1.6 billion IPO of Alternergy Holdings Corporation to fund various solar, hydro, and wind projects nationwide.

Apart from these deal awards, BDO Capital clinched the Best Equity Deal (large cap category) for acting as one of the Joint Issue Managers and Joint Lead Underwriters and Bookrunners for ACEN Corporation’s successful issuance of PHP 25 billion perpetual preferred shares.

BDO Capital secured the Best Fixed Income Deal award (large cap category) for its role as a Joint Issue Manager for the Bureau of the Treasury’s second offering of USD 1.26 billion Retail Onshore Dollar Bonds to raise funds for the government’s priority projects.

“BDO Capital’s ability to serve as a one-stop shop investment house, covering all aspects of a deal from origination to execution, significantly benefits our clients by seamless structuring and execution, reducing costs and eliminating the need for multiple service providers. We consistently have our customers in mind in everything we undertake,” said Eduardo V. Francisco, President of BDO Capital.

IHAP, a non-stock, non-profit organization serving as the umbrella organization of Philippine registered investment houses, and which has banks with investment house licenses and the country’s top legal and accounting firms as Fellows, aims to enhance the roles and contributions of the country’s investment houses to the Philippine economy.

The IHAP Awards recognize outstanding performance based on league table rankings, innovation, deal structuring, and market impact, with evaluations conducted by IHAP members and a third-party panel of key capital market stakeholders serving as judges, consisting of senior representatives of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Philippine Stock Exchange, Philippine Dealing Systems Group, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, Fund Managers Association of the Philippines, Shareholders Association of the Philippines, and CFA Society Philippines.

BDO Capital has also garnered international and local recognition as the Best Investment Bank in the Philippines from prestigious publications and associations such as Asian Banking & Finance, Finance Asia, Asiamoney, Alpha Southeast Asia, Global Finance, Acquisition International, and the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association.

The company’s leading position in the domestic investment banking industry is attributed to its robust capital strength and stability, strong distribution capability, and customer-centric approach, offering customized, optimal solutions to achieve the business goals of clients, issuers, and investors. PR