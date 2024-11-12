BDO Capital sees opportunities in growing PH energy investments

DURING the 19th Philippine Summit hosted by The Asset, BDO Capital & Investment Corporation President Eduardo F. Francisco emphasized the immense potential of the Philippine economy to grow through strategic investments in infrastructure, particularly in the energy sector.

Francisco highlighted the strong interest from foreign investors in the country, especially in large-scale energy projects. “Many foreign investors, like the French, some Canadians, the Japanese, and the Chinese, are coming here in the Philippines as engineers or as consultants,” he said.

Offshore wind projects, in particular, are garnering significant attention. “We are talking to a lot of these groups about offshore wind. These are huge projects. It is fascinating,” he added. The increased openness in the energy sector and government efforts to streamline the regulatory process have created a favorable environment for large-scale investments.

Favorable government initiatives support the push for infrastructure development, which Francisco recognized as instrumental in attracting these investments. Recent policy reforms, such as the Public Service Act and Renewable Energy Act amendments, have opened doors for greater foreign participation in the energy, telecom, and transportation sectors.

“These reforms are making it easier for foreign companies to come in and invest in critical areas, such as renewable energy. The government is taking steps in the right direction,” Francisco commended.

Aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business and improving the country’s infrastructure, these reforms align with the broader goals of energy security and sustainable development. The Philippines’ renewable energy potential, backed by foreign investments and government support, is not just a key, but a promising solution to addressing future energy demands and boosting the economy.

Francisco’s insights at the summit underscore the increasing confidence in the Philippines’ economic potential and highlight the vital role of infrastructure, especially in renewable energy, in fostering long-term growth.

As foreign investors show heightened interest in contributing to and benefiting from the country’s expanding economy, BDO Capital continues to lead the way in facilitating partnerships and funding for these transformative projects, instilling confidence in the investment process. PR