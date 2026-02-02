BDO, CCAP recognize Brgy Bel-Air in scam crackdown

BDO Unibank (BDO) honors community efforts to fight scams. Representatives from the bank and the Credit Card Association of the Philippines (CCAP) held a recognition ceremony for Barangay Bel-Air officials in Makati City, whose actions which led to the arrest of scammers equipped with International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers—illegal devices that intercept mobile communications to facilitate scams.

The Philippine National Police-Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) spearheaded last year’s operation after detecting unusual cellular signals in the area, indicating the presence of IMSI catchers.

Through signal triangulation and close coordination with barangay officials, they were able to locate the source of these signals and identify the suspects.

BDO plans to conduct more workshops in communities to share practical tips and insights on identifying fraud schemes, securing personal information, and reporting suspicious activities.

The bank believes in the power of multi-sector collaboration among private institutions, government units, and law enforcement to prevent fraud and safeguard the public against evolving criminal tactics. PR