BDO drives PH’s clean energy shift

IN PURSUIT of a more sustainable and energy-secure future, BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) anchored the ₱50-billion financing that enabled Prime Infra to acquire a 60% controlling stake in the gas assets of First Gen Corporation (FGen).

The transaction marks one of the country’s most significant energy sector deals in recent years, supporting the Philippines’ long-term goal of ensuring affordable, reliable, and cleaner power.

BDO financed 60% of the total loan facility under a 10-year term. BDO Capital & Investment Corporation (BDO Capital) served as Mandated Lead Arranger, while BDO Trust Investments Group acted as Facility Agent and Collateral Trustee—demonstrating the Bank’s full support for high-impact and transformational projects.

“BDO’s role in Prime Infra’s investment supports our broader push to scale the country’s natural gas infrastructure. These investments are essential in strengthening energy security and supporting the Philippines’ transition to a cleaner and more reliable power system,” said Prime Infra President and CEO Guillaume Lucci.

“This landmark deal highlights BDO’s commitment to providing strategic financing solutions for critical infrastructure—projects that power national development and shape the Philippines’ evolving energy landscape,” stated Ed V. Francisco, President of BDO Capital.

Prime Infra described the acquisition as a pivotal step in expanding the Philippines’ natural gas value chain. Its partnership with FGen aims to deliver greater value to consumers and further strengthen the country’s gas sector.

The Clean Energy Complex in Batangas contributes over 2,000 megawatts of generation capacity, helping in the country’s push to achieve a 35% renewable energy mix by 2030 and 50% by 2040 under the government’s Philippine Energy Plan 2023-2050. PR