BDO ends sustainability bond offer early on Robust Investor Demand

PROMOTING sustainable finance. BDO Unibank has shortened the offer period for its sixth ASEAN Sustainability Bonds issue, closing the offer period on July 10, 2026 due to strong investor demand.

BDO Unibank, Inc. (“BDO” or the “Bank”) disclosed that it has shortened the offer period for its sixth Peso-denominated ASEAN Sustainability Bonds issue. Originally set to run from July 9 to 21, 2026, the Bank decided to close the offer period early, on July 10, 2026, following strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.

The Bank’s latest ASEAN Sustainability Bonds have a tenor of one-and-a-half (1.5) years and bear a coupon rate of 6.26% per annum. The issue, settlement, and listing date will be on July 28, 2026.

The net proceeds of the issuance are intended to finance and/or refinance eligible assets as defined in the Bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework, support the Bank’s lending activities, and diversify the Bank’s funding sources.

ING Bank N.V., Manila Branch (“ING”) is the Sole Arranger and Sustainability Coordinator of this issuance, with BDO and ING as Selling Agent and BDO Capital & Investment Corporation as Financial Advisor. PR